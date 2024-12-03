Munster bring in Kiwi coach Boyd as a 'performance consultant'

MUNSTER AND THE IRFU have announced that experienced Kiwi coach Chris Boyd has joined the province as a ‘performance consultant’ for the coming months.

66-year-old Boyd will offer support to interim head coach Ian Costello and his coaching staff, bringing plenty of nous to the mix.

Boyd led the Hurricanes to a Super Rugby title while he was in charge of the New Zealand side from 2015 until 2018, while he was Northampton Saints’ director of rugby from 2018 until 2022, building the foundations from which they went on to win the Premiership last season.

Boyd is renowned for an ambitious, exciting style of rugby and he has a reputation for developing successful programmes based on his time with the Hurricanes and Northampton. The Kiwi also previously coached Wellington to an ITM Cup title, as well as leading the New Zealand U20s.

Former Munster head coach Graham Rowntree left the province in October, with head of rugby operations Costello stepping into the role on an interim basis.

Forwards coach Andi Kyriacou left the province last month, with experienced English coach Alex Codling coming in on an interim basis to take up that role.

Attack coach Mike Prendergast and defence coach Denis Leamy have both signed new two-year deals, with Prendergast still seen as a possible future head coach in Munster.

However, the addition of Boyd means that Munster and the IRFU don’t have to make a head coach appointment urgently.

An official statement said Boyd will be with the province for “the coming months,” giving them time to finalise their plans but also adding serious coaching acumen to the staff for now.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Chris’ experience and calibre join us for what will be a very busy period for the club,” said Munster CEO Ian Flanagan.

“We have a huge amount of trust and belief in our coaching group who have done an excellent job over the past month and the addition of Chris will supplement the talent we have in this area.”

Interim head coach Costello also welcomed the addition of Boyd.

“We are fortunate to have an outstanding coaching group and support team in Munster,” said Costello.

“To be able to add someone of Chris’ experience and standing to that group is very exciting.”