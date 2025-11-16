Éire Óg Ennis win extra-time thriller against Loughmore to reach Munster final

Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) 2-20

Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary) 1-16

A MARATHON AFTERNOON of hurling finally drew to a close with Éire Óg Ennis through to the Munster decider for the first time in 35 years.

After ending their long wait for senior glory in Clare, they have now progressed to a provincial final.

Darren Moroney’s extra-time goal sealed success with marquee names Shane O’Donnell and David Reidy becoming increasingly influential as the match progressed. Danny Russell was man-of-the-match as he struck 1-14, including the priceless pointed free that sent the game to extra-time.

John McGrath was heroic in defeat for Loughmore-Castleiney as he shot 0-12 for the Tipperary champions.

The setting of O’Garney Park in Sixmilebridge was not planned, a burst water mains in Ennis town centre had caused Cusack Park to be closed up for the day due to the lack of water available at the stadium.

The shift to another venue resulted in a delayed throw-in time of 2.30pm and when the action eventually commmenced, a grinding battle ensued for the opening half.

The opening period was a grinding battle, Loughmore-Castleiney ahead 1-4 to 0-6 at the interval. More tellingly the scoreline between the two free-takers read John McGrath 0-4, Danny Russell 0-5. That was indicative of the scrappy exchanges and furious battles for possession that emerged in contested rucks all over the pitch.

Scores from play were limited. John McGrath flighted over a second minute point for Loughmore-Castleiney, exciting youngster Marco Cleary lofted ovrer a brilliant shot from the wing in the 24th minute.

But the critical score was the goal that arrived from play in first-half injury time. Liam McGrath showcased his opportunism and clever positioning to get on the end of a long delivery from Ed Connolly and flick home a goal. He suffered a heavy collision with advancing goalkeeper Darren Stack, who was booked, but the reward was great in the form of the green flag being raised for Loughmore-Castleiney.

Scorers for Éire Óg Ennis: Danny Russell 1-14 (0-12f, 0-1 ’65), Darren Moroney 1-0, Shane O’Donnell 0-2, Marco Cleary 0-2, Tom Kavanagh 0-1, Rian Mulcahy 0-1 (0-1f).

Scorers for Loughmore-Castleiney: John McGrath 0-12 (0-5f, 0-2 ’65), Liam McGrath 1-0, John Ryan 0-1, Brian McGrath 0-1, Ed Connolly 0-1, Noel McGrath 0-1.

Éire Óg Ennis

1. Darragh Stack

2. Fionan Treacy, 3. Ciaran Russell, 17. Jarlath Collins

5. Robert Loftus, 6. Aaron Fitzgerald, 4. Liam Corry

8. Oran Cahill, 11. David Reidy

12. David McNamara, 9. Darren Moroney, 13. Darren O’Brien

15. Marco Cleary, 10. Shane O’Donnell, 14. Danny Russell

Subs

25. Tom Kavanagh for O’Brien (half-time)

18. James O’Dwyer for Moroney (53)

7. Rian Mulcahy for McNamara (55)

24. Aidan McGrath for Collins (58)

9. Moroney for McGrath (70)

Loughmore-Castleiney

1. Aidan McGrath

2. Lorcan Egan, 3. Willie Eviston, 4. Ed Meagher

7. Eoin O’Connell, 6. Brian McGrath, 5. John Ryan

8. Noel McGrath, 9. Ciarán Connolly

17. Tommy Maher, 11. Tomás McGrath, 12. Ciarán McCormack

10. Ed Connolly, 14. John McGrath, 13. Liam McGrath (captain)

Subs

15. Ciarán McGrath for McCormack (39)

18. Liam Treacy for Maher (49)

21. Paul McCahey for Ed Connolly (63)

Referee: Nicky O’Toole (Waterford)