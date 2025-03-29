Advertisement
Munster in action against Crusaders at Pairc Úi Chaoimh last year. Ben Brady/INPHO
Munster and Ireland WNT to host fixtures at Páirc Úi Chaoimh in December and June

Cork venue has a capacity of 45,000.
4.33pm, 29 Mar 2025
THE PATH has been cleared for Munster to host a game at Páirc Úi Chaoimh in December, while the Ireland’s women’s football team will play a Nations League game at the home of Cork GAA in June.

The GAA’s Central Council today granted permission for the fixtures today. 

The move opens up the possibility of Munster playing at the 45,000 capacity ground for either a Champions Cup game or the post-Christmas interpro against Leinster. 

Munster played at the Cork city ground last year against Crusaders and in 2022 against a South Africa XV.  

The Ireland WNT will face Slovenia on 3 June at Páirc Úi Chaoimh. 

They played there last July, finishing their last Nations League campaign with a 3-1 win over France.

