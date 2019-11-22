Munster make three changes as Zebo and Ryan start for Racing in Thomond return

THE MUNSTER TEAM that will start against Racing 92 at Thomond Park in tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup fixture [KO 5.30PM, BT Sport 3] shows three changes from last weekend’s win over Ospreys.

The visitors, who ran out 30-10 winners against champions Saracens in their opening fixture, have also made adjustments, one of which sees former Munster man Simon Zebo restored to the starting line-up.

Simon Zebo came off the bench for Racing 92 in last weekend's win over Saracens. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

After Tyler Bleyendaal reported stiffness this week, JJ Hanrahan has been drafted in to start at out-half for Munster.

Tommy O’Donnell also misses out, with Jack O’Donoghue coming into the back row. Billy Holland drops down to the bench to make way in the second row for Tadhg Beirne.

Zebo replaces Brice Dulin at fullback in a Racing side that also includes ex-Munster lock Donnacha Ryan.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. James Cronin

18. Stephen Archer

19. Billy Holland

20. Fineen Wycherley

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Dan Goggin

23. Arno Botha

Racing 92:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Teddy Thomas

13. Virimi Vakatawa

12. Henry Chavancy (captain)

11. Juan Imhoff

10. Finn Russell

9. Maxime Machenaud

1. Eddy Ben Arous

2. Camille Chat

3. Cedate Gomes Sa

4. Donnacha Ryan

5. Dominic Bird

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Boris Palu

8. Antoine Claassen

Replacements:

16. Teddy Baubigny

17. Hassane Kolingar

18. Ali Oz

19. Fabien Sanconnie

20. Yoan Tanga Mangene

21. Teddy Iribaren

22. Ben Volavola

23. Brice Dulin

