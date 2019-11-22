Munster make three changes as Zebo and Ryan start for Racing in Thomond return

THE MUNSTER TEAM that will start against Racing 92 at Thomond Park in tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup fixture [KO 5.30PM, BT Sport 3] shows three changes from last weekend’s win over Ospreys.
The visitors, who ran out 30-10 winners against champions Saracens in their opening fixture, have also made adjustments, one of which sees former Munster man Simon Zebo restored to the starting line-up.
After Tyler Bleyendaal reported stiffness this week, JJ Hanrahan has been drafted in to start at out-half for Munster.
Tommy O’Donnell also misses out, with Jack O’Donoghue coming into the back row. Billy Holland drops down to the bench to make way in the second row for Tadhg Beirne.
Zebo replaces Brice Dulin at fullback in a Racing side that also includes ex-Munster lock Donnacha Ryan.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. Fineen Wycherley
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Dan Goggin
23. Arno Botha
Racing 92:
15. Simon Zebo
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Henry Chavancy (captain)
11. Juan Imhoff
10. Finn Russell
9. Maxime Machenaud
1. Eddy Ben Arous
2. Camille Chat
3. Cedate Gomes Sa
4. Donnacha Ryan
5. Dominic Bird
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Boris Palu
8. Antoine Claassen
Replacements:
16. Teddy Baubigny
17. Hassane Kolingar
18. Ali Oz
19. Fabien Sanconnie
20. Yoan Tanga Mangene
21. Teddy Iribaren
22. Ben Volavola
23. Brice Dulin
Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman join Gavan Casey in studio to preview the second weekend of Champions Cup action
COMMENTS (22)