Dublin: 8 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Munster make three changes as Zebo and Ryan start for Racing in Thomond return

The teams will square off at the Limerick venue in the Heineken Champions Cup tomorrow evening.

By Paul Dollery Friday 22 Nov 2019, 12:22 PM
48 minutes ago 3,175 Views 22 Comments
https://the42.ie/4902213

THE MUNSTER TEAM that will start against Racing 92 at Thomond Park in tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup fixture [KO 5.30PM, BT Sport 3] shows three changes from last weekend’s win over Ospreys.

The visitors, who ran out 30-10 winners against champions Saracens in their opening fixture, have also made adjustments, one of which sees former Munster man Simon Zebo restored to the starting line-up.

racing-92s-simon-zebo Simon Zebo came off the bench for Racing 92 in last weekend's win over Saracens. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

After Tyler Bleyendaal reported stiffness this week, JJ Hanrahan has been drafted in to start at out-half for Munster.

Tommy O’Donnell also misses out, with Jack O’Donoghue coming into the back row. Billy Holland drops down to the bench to make way in the second row for Tadhg Beirne.

Zebo replaces Brice Dulin at fullback in a Racing side that also includes ex-Munster lock Donnacha Ryan.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. Fineen Wycherley
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Dan Goggin
23. Arno Botha

Racing 92:

15. Simon Zebo
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Henry Chavancy (captain)
11. Juan Imhoff
10. Finn Russell
9. Maxime Machenaud

1. Eddy Ben Arous
2. Camille Chat
3. Cedate Gomes Sa
4. Donnacha Ryan
5. Dominic Bird
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Boris Palu
8. Antoine Claassen

Replacements:

16. Teddy Baubigny
17. Hassane Kolingar
18. Ali Oz
19. Fabien Sanconnie
20. Yoan Tanga Mangene
21. Teddy Iribaren
22. Ben Volavola
23. Brice Dulin 

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman join Gavan Casey in studio to preview the second weekend of Champions Cup action


About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

