Conor Ryan signs new two-year deal with Munster

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Conor Ryan has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the province until 2028.

The 22-year-old second-row currently plays with UCC RFC in the AIL. In 2023/24, he made his AIL debut for UCC at the age of 20 alongside Ben O’Connor and Seán Edogbo, making nine appearances in the AIL over the campaign.

Last season, Ryan made his senior debut for Munster in the pre-season game against Bath at the Rec and also featured in the mid-season clash against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road, scoring a second-half try.

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Ryan signed his first contract with Munster last summer and earned his first Munster cap against Argentina XV at Thomond Park in November.

General Manager Ian Costello said: “Conor is an excellent example of the breadth of Munster’s player identification and recruitment process, a real success story.

“Conor didn’t come through what might be considered a traditional route. Central to our recruitment strategy is identifying emerging players or late developers, from within the province, particularly in the All-Ireland League. Players such as Shay Mc Carthy and Conor Bartley are good examples of players that have been identified through their consistent performances in the AIL.

“We’ve also tracked Conor (Ryan) for a long time now, and after a series of standout performances in the AIL he was identified as a player of high potential and invited into a development training group in 2023. The Academy and NTS staff do an excellent job managing the development group, which works in parallel with our traditional pathway while I must also commend the brilliant work of Clonakilty RFC and UCC RFC in helping develop Conor.

“In conjunction with being part of our development group, Conor was gradually exposed to training opportunities with our senior team over the season, followed by a full-time trial period in 2024/25. He impressed to the extent that he secured a one-year development contract this season.

“Off the back of that, he’s continued to excel physically, technically, tactically and we’re delighted to offer him a two-year contract. Conor deserves a massive amount of credit for how he has maximised this opportunity and we are genuinely excited to see him realise his potential into the future at Munster.”