O'Connell set for Champions Cup debut as Munster name side to play Stade Francais

EVAN O’CONNELL WILL make his Champions Cup debut for Munster tomorrow after the province unveiled their side to face Stade Francais in their Pool 3 opener, [KO: 5.30pm, RTÉ 2].

Academy lock O’Connell keeps his place to start, playing alongside Fineen Wycherley.

Shane Daly starts at full-back on his 100th appearance for Munster with Diarmuid Barron captaining the side in this tournament for the first time.

Daly comes into the side as one of five changes to the starting XV that beat Emirates Lions last week.

Returning internationals Calvin Nash, Jack Crowley, Craig Casey and Peter O’Mahony all start with Tadhg Beirne among the replacements.

There are also first Champions Cup appearances for Munster for short-term signing Dian Bleuler, Tom Farrell and Thaakir Abrahams.

Paddy Patterson and Billy Burns are the backline replacements with Burns set for his first appearance in the Champions Cup for Munster.

On the injury front, Conor Murray was unavailable due to a knock.

Munster

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Thaakir Abrahams

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Dian Bleuler

2. Diarmuid Barron (captain)

3. John Ryan

4. Evan O’Connell

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Kieran Ryan

18. Stephen Archer

19. Tadhg Beirne

20. John Hodnett

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Billy Burns

23. Jack O’Donoghue