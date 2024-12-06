The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
O'Connell set for Champions Cup debut as Munster name side to play Stade Francais
EVAN O’CONNELL WILL make his Champions Cup debut for Munster tomorrow after the province unveiled their side to face Stade Francais in their Pool 3 opener, [KO: 5.30pm, RTÉ 2].
Academy lock O’Connell keeps his place to start, playing alongside Fineen Wycherley.
Shane Daly starts at full-back on his 100th appearance for Munster with Diarmuid Barron captaining the side in this tournament for the first time.
Daly comes into the side as one of five changes to the starting XV that beat Emirates Lions last week.
Returning internationals Calvin Nash, Jack Crowley, Craig Casey and Peter O’Mahony all start with Tadhg Beirne among the replacements.
There are also first Champions Cup appearances for Munster for short-term signing Dian Bleuler, Tom Farrell and Thaakir Abrahams.
Paddy Patterson and Billy Burns are the backline replacements with Burns set for his first appearance in the Champions Cup for Munster.
On the injury front, Conor Murray was unavailable due to a knock.
Munster
15. Shane Daly
14. Calvin Nash
13. Tom Farrell
12. Alex Nankivell
11. Thaakir Abrahams
10. Jack Crowley
9. Craig Casey
1. Dian Bleuler
2. Diarmuid Barron (captain)
3. John Ryan
4. Evan O’Connell
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Alex Kendellen
8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. Kieran Ryan
18. Stephen Archer
19. Tadhg Beirne
20. John Hodnett
21. Paddy Patterson
22. Billy Burns
23. Jack O’Donoghue
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Champions Cup Munster Rugby Teamsheet