This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 8 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big guns to clash in semi-final as 2020 Munster football draw is made

Kerry and Cork will face-off in the last four next summer.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 8:26 AM
27 minutes ago 1,043 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4841627
David Moran tackled by Nathan Walsh and Ian Maguire in this year's Munster decider.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
David Moran tackled by Nathan Walsh and Ian Maguire in this year's Munster decider.
David Moran tackled by Nathan Walsh and Ian Maguire in this year's Munster decider.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS Kerry will clash with rivals Cork in the 2020 Munster SFC semi-final following this morning’s draw.

The reigning Munster champions received a bye to the last four, as did Cork who were beaten by Kerry in the provincial decider earlier this year.

The pair were subsequently drawn against one another in the semi-final, with Waterford, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary all handed a huge chance to reach next summer’s Munster final.

In the quarter-finals, the Deise will meet Limerick, while Clare face-off against the Premier County. 

Munster senior football 2020 draw

Quarter-finals
Waterford v Limerick
Clare v Tipperary

Semi-finals
Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipperary
Cork v Kerry

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie