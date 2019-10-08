Big guns to clash in semi-final as 2020 Munster football draw is made

David Moran tackled by Nathan Walsh and Ian Maguire in this year's Munster decider.

ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS Kerry will clash with rivals Cork in the 2020 Munster SFC semi-final following this morning’s draw.

The reigning Munster champions received a bye to the last four, as did Cork who were beaten by Kerry in the provincial decider earlier this year.

The pair were subsequently drawn against one another in the semi-final, with Waterford, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary all handed a huge chance to reach next summer’s Munster final.

In the quarter-finals, the Deise will meet Limerick, while Clare face-off against the Premier County.

Munster senior football 2020 draw

Quarter-finals

Waterford v Limerick

Clare v Tipperary

Semi-finals

Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipperary

Cork v Kerry

