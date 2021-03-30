BE PART OF THE TEAM

Munster sweating over Peter O'Mahony's availability for Toulouse clash

The southern province’s captain sustained damage to his thigh during Saturday’s defeat to Leinster.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 10:59 AM
O'Mahony in the aftermath of the loss to Leinster.
Image: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
MUNSTER HAVE DOUBTS over the fitness of captain Peter O’Mahony for their meeting with Toulouse on Saturday afternoon.

The 31-year-old flanker could be absent for the last-16 Champions Cup clash at Thomond Park after he was hurt during his side’s game against Leinster on Saturday.

O’Mahony sustained a deep laceration to his thigh, with head coach Johann van Graan admitting that “it didn’t look good” in the aftermath of the Guinness Pro14 final defeat at the RDS.

In an injury bulletin issued this morning, the southern province said that the Corkman will be assessed over the coming days and a decision on his involvement against the French giants will be made later in the week.

The fitness of Fineen Wycherley will also be monitored as the week progresses, with the 23-year-old lock continuing to rehabilitate a neck injury.

Scrum-half Paddy Patterson is set for a spell on the sidelines after the Leinster loanee underwent surgery on the ankle injury he picked up in the recent win against Benetton.

However, there’s better news for Dan Goggin, who has spent the past two months on the sidelines with a hand injury that required an operation. The 26-year-old centre has now returned to training.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

