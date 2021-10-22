21-year-old out-half Jack Crowley handed first Munster start

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has rotated his squad heavily again for Munster’s United Rugby Championship trip to Ospreys on Saturday [KO 7.35pm, RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1, URC TV], making eight changes to the side that beat Connacht at Thomond Park last week.
The Munster head coach has handed 21-year-old out-half Jack Crowley a first start for the province, while Matt Gallagher, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin and Shane Daly also come into the backline.
Gallagher comes in at full-back with Andrew Conway and Daly on the wings, while Goggin and Coombes line out in the centre positions.
Crowley, who has made five appearances for Munster to date, partners Craig Casey in the half-backs.
There are three further changes in the pack, with Jeremy Loughman, Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue all returning to the team.
Loughman, Niall Scannell and John Ryan start in the front row while Jean Kleyn and Wycherley get the nod in the second row, as Tadhg Beirne moves into the back row.
Peter O’Mahony captains the side from openside while Jack O’Donoghue is named at number eight.
Meanwhile a strong Munster bench includes Conor Murray, Damian de Allende and John Hodnett, with all three players in line to make their first apperances of the season.
Hodnett hasn’t played for Munster since November of last year due to a long-term Achilles injury.
Meanwhile, Irish lock Jack Regan is set to make his Ospreys debut after being named on the bench.
Munster:
15. Matt Gallagher
14. Andrew Conway
13. Liam Coombes
12. Dan Goggin
11. Shane Daly
10. Jack Crowley
9. Craig Casey
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. Jack O’Donoghue.
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Josh Wycherley
18. Keynan Knox
19. Gavin Coombes
20. John Hodnett
21. Conor Murray
22. Ben Healy
23. Damian de Allende
Ospreys
15. Max Nagy
14. Alex Cuthbert
13. Owen Watkin
12. Keiran Williams
11. Mat Protheroe
10. Stephen Myler
9. Rhys Webb(captain)
1. Nicky Smith
2. Elvis Taione
3. Tom Botha
4. Bradley Davies
5. Rhys Davies
6. Sam Cross
7. Jac Morgan
8. Ethan Roots
Replacements:
16. Ifan Phillips
17. Gareth Thomas
18. Rhys Henry
19. Jack Regan
20. Morgan Morris
21. Reuben Morgan-Williams
22. Joe Hawkins
23. Dan Evans
