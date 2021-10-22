21-year-old out-half Jack Crowley handed first Munster start

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has rotated his squad heavily again for Munster’s United Rugby Championship trip to Ospreys on Saturday [KO 7.35pm, RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1, URC TV], making eight changes to the side that beat Connacht at Thomond Park last week.

The Munster head coach has handed 21-year-old out-half Jack Crowley a first start for the province, while Matt Gallagher, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin and Shane Daly also come into the backline.

Gallagher comes in at full-back with Andrew Conway and Daly on the wings, while Goggin and Coombes line out in the centre positions.

Crowley, who has made five appearances for Munster to date, partners Craig Casey in the half-backs.

There are three further changes in the pack, with Jeremy Loughman, Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue all returning to the team.

Loughman, Niall Scannell and John Ryan start in the front row while Jean Kleyn and Wycherley get the nod in the second row, as Tadhg Beirne moves into the back row.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side from openside while Jack O’Donoghue is named at number eight.

Meanwhile a strong Munster bench includes Conor Murray, Damian de Allende and John Hodnett, with all three players in line to make their first apperances of the season.

Hodnett hasn’t played for Munster since November of last year due to a long-term Achilles injury.

Meanwhile, Irish lock Jack Regan is set to make his Ospreys debut after being named on the bench.

Munster:

15. Matt Gallagher

14. Andrew Conway

13. Liam Coombes

12. Dan Goggin

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

8. Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Keynan Knox

19. Gavin Coombes

20. John Hodnett

21. Conor Murray

22. Ben Healy

23. Damian de Allende

Ospreys

15. Max Nagy

14. Alex Cuthbert

13. Owen Watkin

12. Keiran Williams

11. Mat Protheroe

10. Stephen Myler

9. Rhys Webb(captain)

1. Nicky Smith

2. Elvis Taione

3. Tom Botha

4. Bradley Davies

5. Rhys Davies

6. Sam Cross

7. Jac Morgan

8. Ethan Roots

Replacements:

16. Ifan Phillips

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Rhys Henry

19. Jack Regan

20. Morgan Morris

21. Reuben Morgan-Williams

22. Joe Hawkins

23. Dan Evans

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s squad, women’s rugby reviews, and the Tadhg Beirne incident on The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud