Donnelly set for debut as Munster name three academy forwards on bench for Benetton

JOEY CARBERY WILL start at out-half for Munster in his 50th appearance for the southern province during tomorrow’s crucial URC clash away to Benetton in Treviso.

Hooker Niall Scannell leads Graham Rowntree’s side, with three academy forwards — Mark Donnelly, Cian Hurley and Ruadhán Quinn — named among the replacements.

Prop Donnelly, who came through Christians in Cork and now lines out for Limerick’s Garryowen at club level, is set for his senior debut with his native province off the bench. Back-row Quinn, who became the youngest man to represent Munster in the professional era when he featured against Zebre in October, has also been named in the Ireland U20s squad for the Six Nations.

Patty Patterson starts at scrum-half while replacement nine Neil Cronin is set for his first appearance since Munster’s November victory over South Africa ‘A’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

As expected, the fit-again Fineen Wycherley makes his return at lock.

Mike Haley misses out after picking up an ankle injury during last weekend’s loss to Toulouse, with Shane Daly shifting to fullback and Liam Coombes brought onto the left wing.

There will be no farewell bow for John Ryan, meanwhile, who is unavailable for family reasons and will soon depart for New Zealand where he’ll represent the Chiefs in Super Rugby.

Munster (v Benetton)

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Malakai Fekitoa

11. Liam Coombes

10. Joey Carbery

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Niall Scannell (Captain)

3. Roman Salanoa

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Sullivan

7. John Hodnett

8. Alex Kendellen

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Mark Donnelly

18. Stephen Archer

19. Cian Hurley

20. Ruadhán Quinn

21. Neil Cronin

22. Ben Healy

23. Rory Scannell

