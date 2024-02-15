Snyman, Ahern and Haley return to Munster's starting lineup for Scarlets trip

RG SNYMAN AND Thomas Ahern will form Munster’s starting second-row partnership for Friday’s URC trip to Llanelli to face Scarlets (7:35pm, TG4/Premier Sports).

Mike Haley also returns at fullback for the southern province after a five-month absence since undergoing hip surgery.

Double World Cup winner Snyman, who will join Leinster in the summer, last featured for Munster in last season’s URC final victory over the Stormers in Cape Town.

The 29-year-old Springbok has recovered fully from surgery on a shoulder/neck injury suffered in South Africa’s World Cup final success over New Zealand.

Waterford native Ahern, whose brilliant form at blindside initially earned him a call-up as a development player in Ireland’s Six Nations squad, returns at lock following the head injury he suffered against Northampton which ultimately prevented him from joining up with Andy Farrell’s side.

Oli Jager, Jeremy Loughman and Conor Murray all come into Graham Rowntree’s starting 15 after being released from international duty.

There are seven changes in all to the Munster side who edged out the Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this month.

Alex Kendellen, who skippered Munster against the Super Rugby champions just a stone’s throw away from his family’s business, continues as captain at Parc y Scarlets. It will be the 22-year-old’s first time wearing the figurative armband in the URC.

Ruadhán Quinn, 20, continues in the back row alongside Kendellen as one of three academy players in Munster’s matchday 23.

With Joey Carbery starting outside Murray in the half-backs, Rory Scannell will cover out-half from a bench which also includes Jack O’Sullivan, who is set for his first appearance of the season.

Dwayne Peel’s Scarlets will also have a first-time URC captain in the shape of lock Sam Lousi, while out-half Dan Jones will make his 150th appearance for the region from out-half.

Scarlets

15. Johnny McNicholl

14. Tomi Lewis

13. Joe Roberts

12. Eddie James

11. Ioan Nicholas

10. Dan Jones

9. Archie Hughes

1. Kemsley Mathias

2. Eduan Swart

3. Harri O’Connor

4. Alex Craig

5. Sam Lousi (Captain)

6. Jarrod Taylor

7. Dan Davis

8. Vaea Fifita

Replacements:

16. Harry Thomas

17. Wyn Jones

18. Sam Wainwright

19. Jac Price

20. Teddy Leatherbarrow

21. Efan Jones

22. Charlie Titcombe

23. Steff Evans

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Seán O’Brien

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Shane Daly

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Oli Jager

4. Tom Ahern

5. RG Snyman

6. Ruadhán Quinn

7. Alex Kendellen (Captain)

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke

17. Josh Wycherley

18. John Ryan

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Jack O’Sullivan

21. Ethan Coughlan

22. Rory Scannell

23. Shay McCarthy

Match officials