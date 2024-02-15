Snyman, Ahern and Haley return to Munster's starting lineup for Scarlets trip

RG SNYMAN AND Thomas Ahern will form Munster’s starting second-row partnership for Friday’s URC trip to Llanelli to face Scarlets (7:35pm, TG4/Premier Sports).
Mike Haley also returns at fullback for the southern province after a five-month absence since undergoing hip surgery.
Double World Cup winner Snyman, who will join Leinster in the summer, last featured for Munster in last season’s URC final victory over the Stormers in Cape Town.
The 29-year-old Springbok has recovered fully from surgery on a shoulder/neck injury suffered in South Africa’s World Cup final success over New Zealand.
Waterford native Ahern, whose brilliant form at blindside initially earned him a call-up as a development player in Ireland’s Six Nations squad, returns at lock following the head injury he suffered against Northampton which ultimately prevented him from joining up with Andy Farrell’s side.
Oli Jager, Jeremy Loughman and Conor Murray all come into Graham Rowntree’s starting 15 after being released from international duty.
There are seven changes in all to the Munster side who edged out the Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this month.
Alex Kendellen, who skippered Munster against the Super Rugby champions just a stone’s throw away from his family’s business, continues as captain at Parc y Scarlets. It will be the 22-year-old’s first time wearing the figurative armband in the URC.
Ruadhán Quinn, 20, continues in the back row alongside Kendellen as one of three academy players in Munster’s matchday 23.
With Joey Carbery starting outside Murray in the half-backs, Rory Scannell will cover out-half from a bench which also includes Jack O’Sullivan, who is set for his first appearance of the season.
Dwayne Peel’s Scarlets will also have a first-time URC captain in the shape of lock Sam Lousi, while out-half Dan Jones will make his 150th appearance for the region from out-half.
Scarlets
- 15. Johnny McNicholl
- 14. Tomi Lewis
- 13. Joe Roberts
- 12. Eddie James
- 11. Ioan Nicholas
- 10. Dan Jones
- 9. Archie Hughes
- 1. Kemsley Mathias
- 2. Eduan Swart
- 3. Harri O’Connor
- 4. Alex Craig
- 5. Sam Lousi (Captain)
- 6. Jarrod Taylor
- 7. Dan Davis
- 8. Vaea Fifita
Replacements:
- 16. Harry Thomas
- 17. Wyn Jones
- 18. Sam Wainwright
- 19. Jac Price
- 20. Teddy Leatherbarrow
- 21. Efan Jones
- 22. Charlie Titcombe
- 23. Steff Evans
Munster
- 15. Mike Haley
- 14. Seán O’Brien
- 13. Antoine Frisch
- 12. Alex Nankivell
- 11. Shane Daly
- 10. Joey Carbery
- 9. Conor Murray
- 1. Jeremy Loughman
- 2. Niall Scannell
- 3. Oli Jager
- 4. Tom Ahern
- 5. RG Snyman
- 6. Ruadhán Quinn
- 7. Alex Kendellen (Captain)
- 8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
- 16. Eoghan Clarke
- 17. Josh Wycherley
- 18. John Ryan
- 19. Fineen Wycherley
- 20. Jack O’Sullivan
- 21. Ethan Coughlan
- 22. Rory Scannell
- 23. Shay McCarthy
Match officials
- Referee: Ian Kenny (SRU, 2nd league game)
- AR 1: Adam Jones (WRU) AR 2: Tom Spurrier (WRU)
- TMO: Mike Adamson (SRU)