Ryan back in red as Munster make seven changes for Scarlets trip

John Ryan: one of seven Munster changes.

JOHN RYAN RETURNS to boost the Munster pack for tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 trip to face a strong Scarlets side [kick-off 5pm, TG4 & eir Sport].

The Ireland prop, who played 17 minutes off the bench in last weekend’s win in Rome, has been released back to the province by Joe Schmidt and starts in the front row.

Ryan’s inclusion is one of seven changes made by Johann van Graan to the side which beat Ospreys to keep Munster on top of Conference A.

He is joined in the pack by Jean Kleyn, who has recovered from the illness which forced him out of last week’s win, and Conor Oliver who takes his place in the back row.

Bill Johnston and Alby Mathewson form a new-look pairing in the half-backs, 25-year-old Rory Scannell becomes the youngest ever player to reach a century of appearances for the province, while Ronan O’Mahony starts on the right wing.

Hosts Scarlets can call on five of their Welsh internationals for the clash with Leigh Halfpenny, Wyn Jones and Ryan Elias all named to start while Rhys Patchell and Steff Evans are among the replacements.

Regular skipper Jake Ball remains with Wales and is replaced in the second row by Lewis Rawlins.

Scarlets

15. Leigh Halfpenny

14. Ioan Nicholas

13. Kieron Fonotia (captain)

12. Paul Asquith

11. Johnny McNicholl

10. Dan Jones

9. Kieran Hardy

1. Wyn Jones

2. Ryan Elias

3. Werner Kruger

4. Josh Helps

5. Lewis Rawlins

6. Josh Macleod

7. Dan Davis

8. Uzair Cassiem

Replacements:

16. Marc Jones

17. Phil Price

18. Javan Sebastian

19. Tom Price

20. Will Boyde

21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

22. Rhys Patchell

23. Steff Evans

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Ronan O’Mahony

13. Dan Goggin

12. Rory Scannell

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. Bill Johnston

9. Alby Mathewson

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Rhys Marshall

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Fineen Wycherley

7. Conor Oliver

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Stephen Archer

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Neil Cronin

22. Tyler Bleyendaal

23. Jaco Taute

