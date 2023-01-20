Ryan and Hodnett earn starting roles in Munster pack for Toulouse clash

JOHN RYAN AND John Hodnett have both been named in Munster’s pack for their final Champions Cup pool match away to Toulouse on Sunday (KO 3.15pm, live on BT Sport).

The prop and flanker are the only two changes to the starting team that beat Northampton Saints last week.

Conor Murray returns to the match-day squad after being left out last week, while Joey Carbery, who yesterday missed out on Six Nations selection with Ireland, retains his position at out-half. Veteran winger Keith Earls, who did make the Ireland Six Nations squad, was left out of the Munster match-day squad here.

Diarmuid Barron, Jack O’Sullivan, Ben Healy and Malakai Fekitoa join the squad as replacements alongside Murray.

The backline is unchanged with Craig Casey and Carbery resuming their half-back partnership.

Jack Crowley has recovered from an ankle injury to keep his place at inside centre alongside Antoine Frisch.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly on either wing.

Dave Kilcoyne and Niall Scannell are joined in the front row by Ryan with Roman Salanoa moving to the bench.

Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne start together on the second row with Hodnett coming into the back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes.

Fekitoa is in line for his first Champions Cup appearance for Munster off the bench with Jack O’Sullivan and Ben Healy set for their first appearances in the competition this season.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (capt), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Subs: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Jack O’Sullivan, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Malakai Fekitoa.

