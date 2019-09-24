This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

My family were concerned when Mourinho joined Man United - Mata

The playmaker says people close to him were worried when the Portuguese coach followed him to the Theatre of Dreams.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 9:21 AM
48 minutes ago 1,535 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4822033
Jose Mourinho sold Juan Mata during his time at Chelsea.
Jose Mourinho sold Juan Mata during his time at Chelsea.
Jose Mourinho sold Juan Mata during his time at Chelsea.

JUAN MATA HAS admitted family and friends were concerned about Jose Mourinho’s arrival at Manchester United but the Spaniard didn’t have the same worries about his former coach.

Mourinho, who sold the playmaker to the Red Devils after only working with him for six months, replaced Louis Van Gaal at Old Trafford six days after Mata scored a goal in Man United’s FA Cup final win in 2016.

Speculation persisted that Mourinho would once again jettison Mata, but the player himself was intent on proving himself, despite his family and friends expressing concern about the Portuguese manager.

“Louis was gone and rumours about José Mourinho being appointed as Manchester United’s new manager acquired a life of their own,” Mata said in his autobiography Suddenly a Footballer.

“A few days later, the rumours had become fact. Mourinho was my manager again.

And, despite the concern of my family, friends and many people, I was determined to face the situation as I’d always tried to: positively.”

“As expected, so many stories came out again in the press. I had no possible future at the club. I had already agreed to leave.

“Far too many people believed the information was true, again, and reached the conclusion that I had no future under him.”

Mata joined Man United under David Moyes during the 2014 January transfer window in a £37.1 million (€41.9m) deal, after Mourinho decided he was surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

However, the 31-year-old insists he has never had a personal issue following the transfer and is proud that his previous situation didn’t repeat itself under Mourinho.

“Jose and I were together at Chelsea before, of course, and after having being together for sixth months, my career would take a different direction: Manchester,” Mata said.

Yes, I didn’t enjoy as much playing time as I would have loved to or was used to during those sixth months, but I never had a personal problem with Jose.

“Naturally, people assumed that the story would repeat itself. I was determined it wouldn’t.

“To do so, I focused, like many times during my career, on what I could control: my dedication, professionalism and commitment. Time would prove me right.

“If you ask me, yes, this is an aspect of my career that I’m very proud of, because, regardless of winning or losing, playing more or less, I didn’t take the easier way. I didn’t give up.”

Mourinho was sacked as Man United boss in December 2018, while Mata remains an important part of the first-team squad at Old Trafford.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie