Na Piarsaigh bounce back in Limerick and Shanahan hits 2-17 in Waterford

NA PIARSAIGH BOUNCED back in the Limerick senior hurling championship with a 20-point win this evening while Maurice Shanahan hit a stunning total of 2-17 to power his club Lismore to victory in Waterford.

2016 All-Ireland club champions Na Piarsaigh, who have won five titles over the last decade in Limerick, lost out in their opening group game last weekend to Kilmallock by two points but responded in impressive style tonight as they saw off Ahane by 2-23 to 0-9.

Adrian Breen and Will Henn netted on either side of half time for Na Piarsaigh who were in front 1-13 to 0-5 at the interval. Na Piarsaigh and Ahane are joined in Group 2 of Section A by Kilmallock. Group 1 is contested by Patrickswell, Adare and Doon with the top teams advancing straight to the semi-finals and the second-placed side playing a quarter-final against the top team in each group in Section B.

Maurice Shanahan was in super form for Lismore as they overcame Fourmilewater by 2-22 to 0-20 in the Waterford SHC. His older brother Dan also came off the bench in their eight-point success.

Lismore were ahead 0-15 to 0-7 at the interval and while Fourmilewater cut the gap in the second half, Shanahan fired two goals in the closing stages to clinch their success. Abbeyside later booked their place in the quarter-finals as they defeated Ballysaggart by 20 points.

Last year’s beaten finalists James Stephens got off to a successful start in Kilkenny as they overcame Danesfort by two points. The quarter-final pairings at senior hurling level in Wexford are also now known after today’s concluding group games.

Results

Limerick SHC

Na Piarsaigh 2-23 Ahane 0-9

Kilkenny SHL

James Stephens 0-19 Danesfort 1-14

Erins Own 0-20 Mullinavat 1-17

Waterford SHC

Lismore 2-22 Fourmilewater 0-20

Abbeyside 2-23 Ballysaggart 1-6

Wexford SHC

Naomh Eanna 2-13 Shelmaliers 2-12

Glynn-Barntown 1-19 Rathnure 1-16

