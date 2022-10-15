Membership : Access or Sign Up
Na Piarsaigh storm past South Liberties to book place in Limerick SHC final

Na Piarsaigh led by three points at half-time but pulled clear with a strong second-half display.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Oct 2022, 6:47 PM
Adrian Breen of Na Piarsaigh (file photo)
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A STRONG SECOND-HALF performance saw Na Piarsaigh pull clear of South Liberties to take the spoils in their Limerick SHC semi-final clash.

Kieran Bermingham’s side booked their place in the 30 October final with a 1-23 to 0-9 win over South Liberties in Kilmallock.

Just three points separated the sides at half-time, Na Piarsaigh leading 0-8 to 0-5, with Barry Nash doing all the scoring for South Liberties to that point.

But Na Piarsaigh blitzed South Liberties after the restart, extending their lead to nine points before South Liberties registered their first score of the second period.

Kevin Downes top-scored for Na Piarsaigh with eight points – all frees – while Adrian Breen chipped in with six points from play.

Na Piarsaigh led by 13 points as the game entered the closing stages, with Daithi Dempsey’s brilliant goal in added time the icing on the cake.

Na Piarsaigh will take on the winners of tomorrow’s semi-final meeting between Doon and Kilmallock. 

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie