Russell Westbrook sets new triple-double record in Washington Wizards’ loss

WASHINGTON WIZARDS GUARD Russell Westbrook set a new NBA record for career triple-doubles but could not prevent his side from suffering a one-point defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Westbrook finished with 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds for his 182nd triple-double, breaking Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old record.

But he also missed a potential game-winning three pointer late in the match as the Wizards lost 125-124 in Atlanta.

The Hawks were led by Trae Young’s 36 points while John Collins contributed 28.

Steph Curry landed a three-pointer with 14 seconds left to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 119-116 win over visiting Western Conference leaders the Utah Jazz.

The Warriors boosted their play-off prospects by keeping hold of eighth place, as Curry showed the way with 36 points.

Jordan Poole finished with 20 points off the bench for Golden State and Kent Bazemore added 19 points.

Jordan Clarkson poured in 41 points and Bojan Bogdanovic 27 for a Utah team still missing injured All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points while Jonas Valanciunas added 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies sealed their spot in the post-season play-in tournament by beating New Orleans 115-110.

Kyle Anderson scored 14 points and Ja Morant 12 for the Grizzlies, currently ninth in the West.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the understrength Pelicans with 18 points, while team-mate Willy Hernangomez contributed 15 points and eight rebounds for his 11th-placed side.

In other games, the San Antonio Spurs beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 146-125, the Indiana Pacers won 111-102 at the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Damian Lillard poured in 34 points as the Portland Trail Blazers won 140-129 at home to the Houston Rockets.