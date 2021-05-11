BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

Russell Westbrook sets new triple-double record in Washington Wizards’ loss

Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old record despite a one-point defeat to the Atlanta Hawks.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 May 2021, 7:41 AM
5 minutes ago 33 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5433791
Westbrook (right) shoots past Atlanta's Kevin Huerter.
Image: AP/PA Images
Westbrook (right) shoots past Atlanta's Kevin Huerter.
Westbrook (right) shoots past Atlanta's Kevin Huerter.
Image: AP/PA Images

WASHINGTON WIZARDS GUARD Russell Westbrook set a new NBA record for career triple-doubles but could not prevent his side from suffering a one-point defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Westbrook finished with 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds for his 182nd triple-double, breaking Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old record.

But he also missed a potential game-winning three pointer late in the match as the Wizards lost 125-124 in Atlanta.

The Hawks were led by Trae Young’s 36 points while John Collins contributed 28.

Steph Curry landed a three-pointer with 14 seconds left to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 119-116 win over visiting Western Conference leaders the Utah Jazz.

The Warriors boosted their play-off prospects by keeping hold of eighth place, as Curry showed the way with 36 points.

Jordan Poole finished with 20 points off the bench for Golden State and Kent Bazemore added 19 points.

Jordan Clarkson poured in 41 points and Bojan Bogdanovic 27 for a Utah team still missing injured All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points while Jonas Valanciunas added 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies sealed their spot in the post-season play-in tournament by beating New Orleans 115-110.

Kyle Anderson scored 14 points and Ja Morant 12 for the Grizzlies, currently ninth in the West.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the understrength Pelicans with 18 points, while team-mate Willy Hernangomez contributed 15 points and eight rebounds for his 11th-placed side.

In other games, the San Antonio Spurs beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 146-125, the Indiana Pacers won 111-102 at the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Damian Lillard poured in 34 points as the Portland Trail Blazers won 140-129 at home to the Houston Rockets.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie