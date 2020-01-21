This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Newcastle bring in ex-Spurs midfielder Bentaleb on loan from Schalke

The Algerian international has agreed to join the Magpies until the end of the season.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 3:12 PM
The 25-year-old has experience playing in the Champions League with Schalke.
Image: Twitter/NUFC
Image: Twitter/NUFC

NEWCASTLE HAVE SECURED much-needed reinforcements in the shape of Algerian midfielder Nabil Bentaleb. 

Steve Bruce’s squad has been hit with a raft of injuries of late, and it was confirmed yesterday that Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett have been ruled out for the remainder of the season. 

25-year-old Bentaleb arrives on a six-month loan from Bundesliga club Schalke, with the option to make the switch permanent.

He began his senior career at Tottenham made 66 appearances for Spurs — scoring his only goal against the Magpies — before leaving for the German side in 2016, on loan initially. 

That move was made permanent a year later and he went to play 97 times for Schalke — featuring in the Champions League last season. However, Bentaleb was sent to play with the U23s for disciplinary reasons last March, and then again in April. 

He hasn’t featured in the Bundesliga this season, although a torn meniscus has been partly to blame. 

“I’m very happy to come back to the Premier League, especially with a club such as Newcastle,” Bentaleb said. 

“The project really interested me. I wanted absolutely to come back to the Premier League. The coach had some trust in me and the club also – I saw that straight away – and I think it’s the perfect move for me.”

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce added: “He’s somebody who I paid particular attention to when he was at Spurs, when he broke through and got a big money move to Germany.

He’s played at the highest level now for the last four or five years but he will come in hungry and feeling he has something to prove and will give us the competition we obviously need.

“With the numbers that we’ve got at the minute, he’s got a bit of experience and I think people will enjoy watching him play. He’ll come into the squad and I’m sure he’ll be a good acquisition for us.

“The fact that he’s played in the Premier League before helps, because we know that he can play and knows what the demands of the Premier League are. He’s gone from the Premier League to Schalke and played in the Champions League as well, so we’re delighted to get him. It’s a great signing.”

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

