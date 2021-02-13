BE PART OF THE TEAM

Power's stunning form continues on successful day for Irish women's 800m running

The Dubliner produced another impressive win in Belgium.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 13 Feb 2021, 4:56 PM
46 minutes ago 1,411 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5353806
Nadia Power (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Nadia Power (file pic).
Nadia Power (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND’S NADIA POWER continued her impressive 2021 indoor season form this afternoon, producing another massive performance at the International Flanders Athletics Meet [IFAM] in Gent, Belgium.

Power clocked 2.02.83 to win the 800m, with four other Irishwomen breaking the 2.05 mark over the distance today alone. 

In Gent, Germany’s Tanja Spill finished second in 2:03.75, while Italy’s Elena Bello was third with a time of 2:03.91.

Today’s was Power’s second fastest time of her indoor career, and was just shy of her own Irish indoor record set last month, as the flying Dubliner kicked off her season in style in Vienna. Her 2:02.44 finish there, of course, smashed her indoor PB.

And her star has risen and risen since, the 23-year-old running 2:03.84 to finish second in Liévin, France, on Tuesday evening, and 2:02.96 in Met this day last week.

Elsewhere today, Iseult ODonnell ran 2.03.2 in France and Louise Shanahan put in a time of 2.03.5 in England, coming in just ahead of Katie Kirk and Ciara Mageean.

“Has Irish women’s 800m running ever been stronger?” is the question being asked on social media right now, to which Power responded:

“Safe to say we’re keeping each other on our toes! Looking like a full team for women’s 800m at the Euro Indoors (pending selection)

“So exciting.”

Power will race at the World Indoor Tour (Gold) in Torún, Poland on Wednesday, before focusing on the European Indoors, which take place there from 5-7 March.

