Napoli lift Italian Super Cup with win over Bologna in Saudi Arabia
NAPOLI WON THE Italian Super Cup as David Neres scored twice to secure the reigning Serie A champions a 2-0 win over Bologna in the final in Jeddah.
Brazilian winger Neres curled in a brilliant shot from distance to give Napoli the lead before half-time against last season’s Italian Cup winners.
He struck again in the second half after intercepting a pass from Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia as he tried to play out from the back.
Neres finished with three goals in the Super Cup after also scoring in the 2-0 semi-final win over AC Milan last week.
Traditionally featuring the Serie A and Italian Cup champions, since 2023 the Italian Super Cup has also included the runners-up from league and cup.
The four-team tournament is contracted to be held in Saudi Arabia until 2029.
