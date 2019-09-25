'We don’t think it was a red card': Stoke City to appeal Irish 18-year-old's League Cup dismissal

STOKE CITY ARE set to appeal defender Nathan Collins’ sending off during their League Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Crawley Town last night.

The 18-year-old was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on forward Pantuche Camara in the second half.

Following Collins’ dismissal, Stoke were forced to play the remaining half an hour and extra-time a man down.

Sam Vokes’ opener had been cancelled out by a Nathan Ferguson equaliser in the first half, with Crawley prevailing on spot-kicks to progress into the second round.

“We probably will appeal against it because we don’t think it was a red card,” Stoke boss Nathan Jones told the Stoke Sentinel.

Collins made his senior debut for Stoke last season and has twice captained the side, against Wigan Athletic and Leeds United, becoming the club’s youngest-ever skipper in the process.

Manager Jones said the teenager’s rash challenge forced the referee into action. Jones said he was frustrated at his team’s poor disciplinary record of late, with Stoke also having Joe Allen sent off against Bristol City a fortnight ago.

“[Nathan] gave the referee a decision to make and at the moment referees’ decisions are going against us on every single occasion,” said Jones.

“It’s disappointing but we keep giving referees decisions to make and we’re coming out on the back of them.”

Unless successfully appealed, Collins will miss Friday’s Championship meeting with Nottingham Forest, as well as games against Huddersfield Town and Swansea City in October.

The Leixlip-born centre back recently signed a new five-year contract with the Potters, making four stars so far this season in defence.

