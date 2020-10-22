BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 22 October 2020
Ireland's Nathan Collins has controversial red card overturned on appeal

Collins was shown a straight red in Stoke City’s 2-2 draw with Barnsley on Wednesday.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 7:46 PM
1 hour ago
Stoke's John Obi Mikel discussed Collins' sending-off with referee Michael Salisbury.
Image: PA
IRELAND U21 DEFENDER Nathan Collins has successfully appealed his controversial red card and three-match ban.

Collins was shown a straight red in Stoke City’s 2-2 draw with Barnsley on Wednesday night following an off-the-ball incident with Dominik Frieser.

The TV cameras missed the incident which Stoke boss Michael O’Neill described as the type of contact that happens “100 times a game”.

“Nathan has blocked the run of the Barnsley player, which is what you would expect your centre back to do and the Barnsley player has thrown himself to the ground and held his face,” O’Neill said.

Stoke lodged an appeal against the decision and confirmed on Thursday that the red card and subsequent suspension have been overturned by the FA.

Kildare native Collins will now be available for selection when The Potters host Brentford on Saturday.

