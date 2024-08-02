Advertisement
Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Rowing

Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan sixth in Men’s Pair final

Fermanagh duo had been third in the early stages.
10.44am, 2 Aug 2024
680
3

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago

NATHAN TIMONEY AND Ross Corrigan have finished sixth in the Men’s Pair A final at the Paris Olympics. 

The race was won by the Sinkovic brothers of Croatia in 6.23.66. They pipped Great Britain (6.24.11) in a thrilling finish. 

Timoney and Corrigan, racing in lane six, had fought their way up to third at the 500m, mark. They were still close to the bronze medal place after 1,000m with little to separate the Irish, Swiss and Croatian boats. 

However the Irish challenge faded in the second half of the race, as the Croatians began to eat into the substantial lead that had been established by Team GB.

In the final strokes the Sinkovic brothers, Martin and Valent, got past Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George to earn the gold medal, with Switzerland taking the bronze.

The Irish duo, from Fermanagh and in their first Olympics, finished in 6.30.49. 

Ronan Early
