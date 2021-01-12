BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 12 January 2021
McCollum makes the difference for Blazers against Toronto

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo bounced back from injury to help the Bucks beat Magic.

By Press Association Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 8:29 AM
CJ McCollum rises to shoot over Raptors.
Image: Steve Dykes
Image: Steve Dykes

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO SCORED 22 points and grabbed six rebounds on his return from injury as the Milwaukee Bucks saw off the Orlando Magic 121-99.

The reigning NBA MVP had sat out Milwaukee ‘s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a back complaint, but helped the Bucks to a second successive victory while Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton both contributed 20 points.

Pascal Siakam recorded a triple-double – 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists – but his Toronto Raptors fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 112-111.

CJ McCollum, who top scored for Portland with 30 points, got the game winner on a jump shot with less than 10 seconds to play.

The Atlanta Hawks outscored the Philadelphia 76ers 37-18 in the second quarter on their way to a resounding 112-94 win, with Trae Young getting 26 points.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Elsewhere, Gordon Hayward scored 34 points in a 109-88 victory for the Charlotte Hornets over the New York Knicks, the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the Cavaliers 101-91 and Bradley Beal led the scoring with 34 points as the Washington Wizards saw off the Phoenix Suns 128-107.

The Sacramento Kings edged past the Indiana Pacers 127-122 while the clash between the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans was postponed.

