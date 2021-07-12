Membership : Access or Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee Bucks to 20-point romp over Phoenix Suns

The Greek Freak finished with 41 points and 13 rebounds.

By Press Association Monday 12 Jul 2021, 7:54 AM
1 hour ago 897 Views 0 Comments
THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS hit back against the Phoenix Suns with a dominant display to claim their first victory of the 2020/21 NBA Finals series.

After losing both of the first two games in Phoenix, Giannis Antetokounmpo led a 120-100 romp for the Bucks in front of a raucous home crowd.

Following a tense first quarter, Milwaukee exploded in the second to take a 15-point lead into half-time.

The Bucks only built on their advantage from there, with Antetokounmpo seemingly unstoppable down the stretch as he finished with 41 points and 13 rebounds.

Chris Paul led the way for Phoenix with 19 points but Devin Booker was far from his best, posting just 10 points on 3-14 shooting.

Milwaukee will look to even the series at 2-2 when game four gets underway on Wednesday (Thursday morning Irish time).

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Read next:

