Dublin: 8 °C Friday 10 January, 2020
Ireland U19 internationals rewarded with new Southampton and Celtic deals

Will Ferry and Barry Coffey have extended their contracts with their respective clubs until 2022.

By Paul Dollery Friday 10 Jan 2020, 6:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,538 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4961410
Southampton's Will Ferry and Barry Coffey of Celtic.
Image: Southampton FC/Celtic FC
Southampton's Will Ferry and Barry Coffey of Celtic.
Southampton's Will Ferry and Barry Coffey of Celtic.
Image: Southampton FC/Celtic FC

PROMISING YOUNGSTERS WILL Ferry and Barry Coffey have both been rewarded for the progress they’ve been making at club level.

Southampton winger Ferry and Celtic midfielder Coffey, who have been team-mates for Ireland at U19 level, today signed new contracts which will keep them with their respective clubs until 2022.

Ferry was named Southampton’s Academy Young Player of the Year for 2018-19. After recovering from injury, he’s now hoping to follow in the footsteps of Michael Obafemi and Will Smallbone by making the big breakthrough for the Premier League club.

“I want to break into the first-team and try and get the opportunities like the other players and try and prove myself to the club and the manager,” the English-born 19-year-old said after signing his new contract.

“The opportunity will be given to you if you perform and impress the manager, so that’s what I’m pushing towards. For the rest of the season I just want to try and score, assist, contribute all round and try and push from the U23s to the senior team and impress.”

Coffey, an 18-year-old who hails from Nenagh, is also determined to work his way towards competitive first-team recognition after featuring for Neil Lennon’s side during their pre-season training camp in Austria. 

He said: “I’m over the moon and it’s nice to finally get the new deal over the line. I’m delighted and it’s nice to celebrate the hard work over the last two years that’s led to this point. Now, I can’t wait to get to work and continue to prove my worth at this great club.

“At the start of the season, it was an unreal experience to be involved with the first-team and to play a few games in Austria. And then I was away with Ireland U19s at the Euros, which was another fantastic experience.

“Now, I’ll work as hard as I can at Celtic and can hopefully catch the gaffer’s eye again.” 

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
