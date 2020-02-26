This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New dates confirmed for postponed Allianz Hurling League fixtures

There has also been a change of venue for this weekend’s meeting of Laois and Kilkenny.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 3:42 PM
The Tipperary team pictured before their recent Allianz Hurling League game against Limerick.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
The Tipperary team pictured before their recent Allianz Hurling League game against Limerick.
The Tipperary team pictured before their recent Allianz Hurling League game against Limerick.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE announced new details for the Allianz Hurling League fixtures that fell victim to Storm Dennis earlier this month.

The meeting of Limerick and Waterford will now go ahead on Saturday, 7 March at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, with throw-in at 7pm.

Elsewhere in Division 1 Group A, Galway are to host Tipperary at Pearse Stadium the following day at 2pm.

The same date and time – Sunday, 8 March at 2pm – applies for the other three postponed fixtures: Offaly v Antrim (Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Division 2A), Derry v Kildare (Celtic Park, Division 2B) and Fermanagh v Sligo (Brewster Park, Division 3B).

Meanwhile, this Sunday’s game between Laois and Kilkenny in Division 1 Group B, which was originally scheduled for MW Hire O’Moore Park, will now take place at UPMC Nowlan Park at 2pm.

The change was requested by the Laois County Board to allow for remedial works to take place after recent fixtures took a toll on the pitch in Portlaoise, which will now close for a number of weeks.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

