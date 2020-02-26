New dates confirmed for postponed Allianz Hurling League fixtures

The Tipperary team pictured before their recent Allianz Hurling League game against Limerick.

THE GAA HAVE announced new details for the Allianz Hurling League fixtures that fell victim to Storm Dennis earlier this month.

The meeting of Limerick and Waterford will now go ahead on Saturday, 7 March at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, with throw-in at 7pm.

Elsewhere in Division 1 Group A, Galway are to host Tipperary at Pearse Stadium the following day at 2pm.

The same date and time – Sunday, 8 March at 2pm – applies for the other three postponed fixtures: Offaly v Antrim (Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Division 2A), Derry v Kildare (Celtic Park, Division 2B) and Fermanagh v Sligo (Brewster Park, Division 3B).

Meanwhile, this Sunday’s game between Laois and Kilkenny in Division 1 Group B, which was originally scheduled for MW Hire O’Moore Park, will now take place at UPMC Nowlan Park at 2pm.

The change was requested by the Laois County Board to allow for remedial works to take place after recent fixtures took a toll on the pitch in Portlaoise, which will now close for a number of weeks.

