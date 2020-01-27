This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 January, 2020
Irish international Williams rewarded with new deal by promotion-chasing Millwall

The Championship side have put their faith in the veteran midfielder, who turns 34 this year.

By Paul Dollery Monday 27 Jan 2020, 2:46 PM
Shaun Williams celebrates after scoring for Ireland against Wales in September 2018.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Shaun Williams celebrates after scoring for Ireland against Wales in September 2018.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MILLWALL HAVE ANNOUNCED that Irish midfielder Shaun Williams has signed a new deal with the club.

Williams has penned a one-year extension that ties him to the Championship outfit until the summer of 2021.

Since his arrival from MK Dons in 2014, the Republic of Ireland international has made 257 appearances for Millwall, who are currently just two points adrift of a play-off spot in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

“I’m delighted,” he told the club’s official website. “I’ve been here a long time now and I’ve made some amazing memories along the way. Hopefully we can make some more in the next 18 months.”

Williams, who turns 34 this year, began his career in the League of Ireland, where he played for Drogheda United, Finn Harps, Dundalk and Sporting Fingal.

A year after he helped his current club to achieve promotion back to the Championship via the League One play-offs in 2017, he made his senior international debut at the age of 31.

The Dubliner won three senior caps during Martin O’Neill’s reign. He also scored Ireland’s only goal in the 4-1 Nations League defeat to Wales in Cardiff in September 2018.

stoke-city-v-millwall-sky-bet-championship-bet365-stadium Williams has already spent six years at Millwall. Source: Barrington Coombs

Williams, who was sent off in Millwall’s recent draw with Stoke City, will miss tomorrow’s trip to Leeds United as he serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

He has formed a successful midfield partnership this season with compatriot Jayson Molumby, the Republic of Ireland U21 captain who’s on loan at Millwall from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking to News At Den about the new contract for Williams, Millwall manager Gary Rowett said: “When we came in, a lot of people had spoken about his age and whether he could go again. What I would say is he’s been fantastic, he’s been as consistent as any player.

“The way we’re playing he gives us that little bit of control in midfield that maybe we’ve lacked when he’s not been in there. He’s so composed on the ball, so calm.

“He’s still really mobile. When you watch him in training he still gets around the pitch really quickly. It’s interesting, I wouldn’t play him further forward, but when he does go forward in training he’s got really good composure around the goal.

“He’s just a really good all-round footballer and is another one who’s an important character for us in the team and will be important for us over the next few seasons. He’s been really good.”

Read next:

