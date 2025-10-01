94% of inter-county players enjoying football more under new rules

THERE IS OVERWHELMING support among inter-county players for the new football rules which will be voted on at a GAA Special Congress this weekend.

Some 94% of players believe their experience has been improved by the new rules with two-thirds (66%) believing their experience is now ‘much improved’, data from the GPA’s Annual Member Survey shows.

The data is drawn from responses received from 1,175 male inter-county footballers, this represents 95% of the GPA’s male football membership.

Less than 3% of players believe that their playing experience is worse now than it was under the old rules.

When asked in open ended questions to explain the impact of the new rules, five main themes emerged among players according to the GPA:

Space and expression (brought up by 31% of players): The rules created more space, leading to freer play, more one-v-one contests, and greater creativity, especially for forwards.

Enjoyment (26%): Players widely said the game is more fun, fresh, and engaging, restoring the style of football they grew up playing.

Speed and intensity (24%): Matches are now faster, with constant action that’s exciting but more physically demanding.

Skills and scoring (12%): Traditional skills like kicking and high fielding have re-emerged, producing more variety, higher scoring, and rewards for risk-taking.

Challenges and concerns (6%): A minority raised issues about goalkeeper limitations, increased physical strain, injuries, and inconsistent or mid-season rule changes.

In the area of player welfare, 57% of respondents reported the new rules have increased their physical load, while 39% have experienced increased mental load.

The greater physical load, players said, was as a result of “more high-speed running/sprints, greater distance, tougher recovery and higher injury risk”.

Players said the “Middle eight” bear the biggest physical hike; and that inside forwards often run less now, while full backs and keepers face more mentally demanding roles now, albeit with less running.

There was pushback on mid-season rule changes and frustration with “constant tweaks”.

Players also noted that the weather amplified momentum swings, and said that wind advantage allied to the two-point rule can create “huge whiplash swings”.

When it comes to training and preparation, players cited a change in S&C towards explosiveness (less bulk). They also said that kick-passing and high-fielding have become central skills again.

GPA CEO Tom Parsons said: “This data backs up the general feedback that we have been given by our members throughout the year. This is perhaps unsurprising, given they had been central to the development of the rules through the trial games and also through workshops facilitated by the rules committee.

“We now have a better game for those playing it at the highest level but there are some watch-outs that we will continue to monitor in terms of the load, both physical and mental, on these elite amateur athletes. This again emphasises the need for proper down time and a closed season. Those who are so happy to extend the inter-county season in 2026 should take note.

“These survey results represent the most positive and comprehensive endorsements of playing rules reform from our players, reflecting the outstanding work of Jim Gavin and his FRC committee.

“What we have also found is there is an increase in contentment with the amateur status of the inter-county game among Sam Maguire (58% – up 7% on 2024) and Tailteann Cup (62% -up 8% on 2024) players.

“While we cannot say for certain that a direct link can be drawn to the new rules, the feedback definitely points to a positive impact in this regard. Protecting the amateur model of the inter-county game will continue to depend on tackling the player load of a now 12-month season and addressing financial pressures through enhanced government grant support.”