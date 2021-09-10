Membership : Access or Sign Up
'Go and get the jab' – Newcastle player reveals how severely he was affected by Covid-19

Karl Darlow lost five kilograms in weight as he battled the illness.

By Press Association Friday 10 Sep 2021, 9:26 PM
Karl Darlow (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEWCASTLE GOALKEEPER Karl Darlow has urged people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 after revealing how ill he was with the virus.

The 30-year-old, who has not played this season since testing positive shortly before he was due for his first vaccine, could return to the squad for Saturday’s trip to Manchester United having finally worked his way back to fitness.

Asked if he would recommend inoculation, Darlow, who revealed “four or five” members of the Magpies squad are yet to be vaccinated, told the BBC’s The Sports Desk podcast: “Go and get the jab.

“Not that I felt I was going to be fine, I just thought it wouldn’t have that massive effect on me if I did catch it. There are a lot of people who are thinking that way.

“It’s not just me, there are numerous cases now that are in younger people and unfortunately, people are not recovering and other people are taking a substantial amount of time to come back.

“It’s just something you don’t want to go through and risk your health.”

Darlow, who revealed he lost five kilograms in weight and was sleeping for up to 13 hours a day as a result of extreme fatigue, believes some of his team-mates have changed their minds over vaccination as a result of his experiences.

He said: “There were a couple here who were pretty much not sure if they should or shouldn’t, and then obviously seeing how I was probably has convinced them to go and get it done.

“I was severely worried. When it was at its worst, the thoughts going through my head were that I didn’t want it to affect my breathing.

“There’s always that thing at the back of your mind that if it does go into your breathing, then you are in serious trouble.”

Press Association

