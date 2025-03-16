Local boy Dan Burn delivers Newcastle's moment of a lifetime

DAN BURN WAS instrumental in helping Newcastle end their 70-year trophy drought with this historic Carabao Cup win over Liverpool.

Might he also prove to be the difference for England?

In a week when the 32-year-old earned a shock call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s first international squad, the towering defender highlighted his prowess in the box with a goal that will go down in Geordie lore.

When Tuchel spoke about his reasons for including Burn, this line stood out. “I was surprised that Dan was never called up. He is such a tall guy.”

The 6ft 6in centre back didn’t have to rise much higher to climb above Alexis Mac Allister from a Kieran Trippier corner and power home the opener in the 45th minute. It sent Newcastle on their way to celebrating the most cherished day in living memory for so many.

Tuchel’s aim is to deliver the same for England. His job is all about the short term, which is why players like Burn are worth a look. The project is a simple one: win the World Cup.

For Burn and Newcastle, this trophy will feel every bit as precious.

You only had to see their fans around Wembley begin to cry when Alexander Isak scored a stunning second goal eight minutes into the second half. He was denied by a VAR offside call just seconds beforehand but his half volley was a piece of lethal artistry in the box that we have to come to expect.

It’s the type of goal, caressing the ball as it came across his body beyond Caoimhín Kelleher, that also makes it more and more likely that he will be prised away from Newcastle.

That is a conversation that belongs for another day because this evening he is Tyneside’s pride and joy.

Newcastle ended the game dropping deep all in the name of keeping Liverpool at bay. It was not looking like a hard job given the complete lack of attacking function from the Premier League champions-elect, but there were still tired minds and bodies.

And those last eight minutes of stoppage time would have felt even more tortuous before the ultimate release of elation after Frederico Chiesa made it 2-1. A VAR check for offside delayed confirmation of the goal but once it was given Newcastle, to their credit, were able to

“The fans deserve everything. One of the happiest days of my life. People died, people growing up, they have not seen Newcastle win a trophy, now they can say they are champions,” a tearful Bruno Guimares said after it was all done and dusted.

He earned the right to pour his heart out after such a composed performance over the previous 100 minutes.

Composed and yet still full of a frantic kind of passion that seemed to somehow take Liverpool by surprise.

Newcastle started the day with energy and confidence to give their fans reason to keep twirling their scarves with reason to believe that a generational drought could finally come to an end.

Liverpool were perhaps still jaded after going out of the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties earlier in the week.

Other than Kelleher starting in place of Alisson and Jarell Quansah deputising for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Arne Slot’s starting XI had a very familiar look about it.

Their performance, though, was anything but. Newcastle’s midfield trio of Joelinton, Guimareas and Sandro Tonali smothered Liverpool’s and that offered the basis for their control.

Burns had already been a threat from set-pieces before he scored right on the stroke of half-time. Mac Allister on man-marking duties was a mismatch and Kelleher had no chance as the defender’s header powered into his right corner from 15 yards.

Half time didn’t bring a change of attitude or purpose for Liverpool. Newcastle had waited long enough for an opportunity like this one to allow them any time to get their act together.

Another corner almost led to a second goal five minutes after the re-start, only for VAR to correctly confirm that Guimares was interfering with play in front of Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper could see Isak’s strike all the way three minutes later but could do nothing about it as the Newcastle forward swiped it beautifully into the corner.

The onslaught that you might have expected never materialised. If Liverpool weren’t so far ahead in the Premier League you might even say this was a damaging week that left them looking tired and vulnerable for the first time under Slot.

Chiesa did give Liverpool brief hope with that goal in stoppage time, just to extend Newcastle’s anguish a little bit longer. But then full-time offered the release of a lifetime and the start of a party not even Newcastle has seen before.

No better way for Burn to prepare for England duty.