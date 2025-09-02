Newcastle complete Wissa signing, Jackson wraps up move from Chelsea to Bayern Munich

NEWCASTLE BOSS EDDIE Howe finally landed long-term target Yoane Wissa after losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool on a dramatic final day of the summer transfer window.

Brentford’s 28-year-old DR Congo international, who was born in France, has joined the Magpies for an undisclosed fee, which is understood could eventually amount to £55million, on a long-term contract, subject to Premier League approval, and will wear the club’s famous number nine shirt.

Wissa’s efforts to force his way out of Brentford have not differed too starkly from the tactics employed by Alexander Isak in engineering his move.

That may sit uncomfortably with some fans on Tyneside but his addition to an attacking pool already boosted by the signing of Germany international Nick Woltemade, who arrived at the weekend, will ease some of the pain for head coach Eddie Howe.

Wissa said: “I’m really happy to be here and to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

“I’m very, very excited to put on the black and white shirt. I’ve got dreams, I’ve got faith, and now I will do my best to make it all happen. I can’t wait to get started.”

Howe, who will also have youngster Will Osula at his disposal after a proposed move to Eintracht Frankfurt was shelved, said: “Yoane is a player who we have admired for some time and we’re delighted to have him on board.

“He brings proven Premier League quality, demonstrated not only by his goalscoring output, but also the crucial work he does for the team.”

Nicolas Jackson’s prolonged Chelsea exit has finally been resolved after the club agreed a season-long loan deal with Bayern Munich.

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The PA news agency understands the 24-year-old moves on an initial loan worth €16.5m with an obligation to buy for €81.5m on a five-year contract if a certain number of appearances is reached.

The Blues confirmed the news at 10pm on Monday, adding in a short statement: “We thank Nico for his efforts throughout his time at Stamford Bridge and wish him well in Germany.”

It comes hours after the striker’s agent insisted he would “fight with everything” to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The fiasco over the Senegal international’s future had dragged on for more than 48 hours by the time an agreement for his departure was struck, with Jackson having defied Chelsea’s request that he fly back to London after the deal collapsed on Saturday.

PA understands the player was still in Germany on Monday afternoon, where he has been since being given permission to travel for a medical and to finalise details of the move.

Chelsea initially pulled the plug on the deal hours after striker Liam Delap suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday’s win over Fulham that is set to keep him our for six to eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell has joined French club Strasbourg on a two-year deal, after spending 12 months frozen out by Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The England international has played only once for the club since the start of last season, as a second-half substitute in a Carabao Cup win against Barrow, and has not been training with the first-team squad.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace but the 28-year-old has now brought to an end his five-year stay at Stamford Bridge in order to join the Ligue 1 side, who are under the ownership of Chelsea owners BlueCo.

A £50m signing from Leicester in 2020, he last played for England in March 2024 in a friendly against Belgium at Wembley.

Elsewhere, Jamie Vardy has completed his move to Italian Serie A side Cremonese on a free transfer.

Vardy left Leicester at the end of last season after making 500 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 200 goals and steering them to their historic Premier League title in 2016.

The 38-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Serie A new boys, who have won their first two matches of the current campaign.

Vardy’s contract with the Italian side will run until the end of June 2026 with the option to extend subject to certain conditions being met.

Former England midfielder Dele Alli is a free agent again after a mutual termination of his contract at Como, having made just one appearance for the Serie A side.

Dele moved to the Italian club on a free transfer in January on an 18-month contract, aiming to get his career back on track following a lengthy lay-off due to injuries, addiction and mental health problems.

However, Dele’s Como debut ended in misery when he was red-carded less than 10 minutes after being brought on as a substitute in Cesc Fabregas’ side 2-1 defeat by AC Milan at San Siro in March.

The 29-year-old, once a key figure at Tottenham who was capped 37 times by his country, helping them reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, has since been frozen out at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

A joint statement from Dele and Como said: “Como 1907 and Dele Alli have agreed to a mutual termination of his contract.

“Dele is keen to secure regular playing opportunities and, as he was not part of the club’s immediate plans, both parties felt it was the right decision to part ways ahead of the transfer window closing.

“The club thanks Dele for his time at Como and wishes him the very best for the future.”