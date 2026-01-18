Wasteful Newcastle held by lowly Wolves

Wolves 0

Newcastle 0

NEWCASTLE’S PUSH TOWARDS the Premier League’s top four was derailed by a damaging 0-0 draw against bottom of the table Wolves on Sunday.

Eddie Howe’s side were unable to prise open the Wolves defence as two points slipped away at rain-lashed Molineux.

Wins over Burnley, Crystal Palace and Leeds had bolstered their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

But the Magpies are stuck in eighth place after failing to beat Wolves.

Following their disappointing 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday, it was another frustrating result for Newcastle.

With crucial matches against top four rivals Aston Villa and Liverpool looming before the end of the month, Howe’s men must get back on track quicky.

Wolves are now unbeaten in four league games but still sit 14 points from safety.

Nick Woltemade had gone six games without a goal and the Newcastle striker wasted a chance to end that drought when he headed wide from a good position.

Woltemade, who had scored only twice in his previous 12 appearances, was guilty of another wasteful miss moments later, heading over from Kieran Trippier’s cross.

Mateus Mane has emerged as bright spot for Wolves in their gloomy campaign and the teenage forward tested Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope with a hooked effort from Hwang Hee-chan’s flick.

Newcastle were well below their best but Malick Thiaw almost put them ahead just before half-time with a header that hit the post before Wolves scrambled it off the line.

Having failed to muster a shot on target in the first half, Newcastle needed a fast start after the interval.

But there was no improvement in their sluggish performance and after Joelinton scuffed wide, the frustrated Howe made a triple substitution.

He sent on Yoane Wissa, Anthony Elanga and Lewis Miley for Woltemade, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle finally showed signs of life after that and Trippier curled a free-kick into the side-netting from 25 yards.

Trippier threatened again with a shot on the turn that Jose Sa repelled before the Wolves keeper clutched Joelinton’s effort from the rebound.

