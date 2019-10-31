This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 31 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barca players offered to alter their contracts so club could sign Neymar

Defender Gerard Pique has revealed that they were willing to tweak their deals to satisfy Uefa Financial Fair Play rules.

By AFP Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 4:27 PM
16 minutes ago 625 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4874049
Neymar, Pique and Messi back in 2017.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Neymar, Pique and Messi back in 2017.
Neymar, Pique and Messi back in 2017.
Image: UPI/PA Images

GERARD PIQUE HAS said Barcelona’s players offered to alter their own contracts to help the club buy Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Barca attempted to re-sign Neymar, sold to PSG for a world record €222 million in 2017, but the two teams were unable to agree a deal.

Key players, including Lionel Messi, were eager for the Brazilian to return and Pique says they tried to help the club’s president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, complete the transfer while satisfying Uefa’s Financial Fair Play rules.

“What we proposed to the president was that we could tweak our contracts because we knew there was an issue with Fair Play,” Pique told Cadena Ser.

“Instead of getting paid what we were owed for that year, we could transfer it to the second, third of fourth year so Ney could come.

Ultimately we wanted to support the club and if we could help in some way, we had no problem with that.”

Neymar earns €38m a year at PSG and the financial implications of signing the 27-year-old would be huge.

We told him, ‘you live in a golden prison’,” Pique added. “But in football anything can happen and the door is open.”

Pique also said the postponement of last Saturday’s Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid was unnecessary.

The fixture has been rescheduled for December 18 after violent protests broke out last week in Catalonia, following the imprisonment of nine pro-independence leaders.

“My opinion is the postponement was unnecessary,” said Pique. “Common sense says that in Spanish stadiums there has not been any violence. We are civilised people.

“That same weekend the Espanyol-Villarreal game was played and nothing happened. And why isn’t something going to happen on December 18 if it was going to happen before? The situation will be similar.

“It was magnifying a problem that wasn’t a problem in the first place.”

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie