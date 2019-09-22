Neymar has objects thrown at him but responds by scoring winner

NEYMAR WAS ONCE again the hero for Paris Saint-Germain as his late goal secured a 1-0 win over Lyon on Sunday.

Having scored a stunning stoppage-time winner against Strasbourg last weekend, the Brazil international sealed all three points against Sylvinho’s side with another brilliant finish, this time in the 87th minute.

The 27-year-old — who had objects thrown at home by fans in the second half — collected Angel Di Maria’s pass before turning away from Kenny Tete and firing a low drive into Anthony Lopes’ bottom-left corner.

The win moves the reigning champions three points above Angers and Nice at the top of the Ligue 1 table, while Lyon languish in ninth, already well off the pace.

PSG did most of the pressing in the early stages, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting forcing Lopes into a smart stop after an incisive attack in the 12th minute.

The Lyon goalkeeper also kept out Neymar’s low effort from 12 yards before Memphis Depay dragged wide at the other end after a sweeping counter-attacking move.

Choupo-Moting was unable to force home from a goalmouth scramble on the half-hour mark, while Lopes superbly tipped Neymar’s 25-yard free-kick over before the interval.

Houssem Aouar hooked over at the back post from Depay’s cross as the hosts started the second half with a vigour that had been missing from the opening 45 minutes.

They were lucky not to fall behind shortly before the hour, though, as Abdou Diallo’s header from Neymar’s corner sailed narrowly over Lopes’ crossbar.

It looked like Tuchel’s side would return to Paris with just a point but Neymar once again ensured he will dominate the headlines, producing a sublime finish at the death.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!