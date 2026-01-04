Carolina through to playoffs, Tampa Bay eliminated (and it all hinged on New Orleans and a Charlie Smyth kick)

CAROLINA ADVANCED TO the NFL playoffs on Sunday without stepping onto the field, with Atlanta’s 19-17 victory over New Orleans sending the Panthers through and eliminating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The unusual situation was part of a hectic closing day of the NFL regular season that also included a winner-take-all showdown for a playoff spot with the AFC playoff top seed also up for grabs.

Tampa Bay’s 16-14 win over Carolina on Saturday left both clubs with a 8-9 record in the battle for the NFC South division title and final NFC playoff place.

Atlanta’s win on Sunday saw them also move to 8-9 for the season, forcing a three-way tie and leaving the playoff race to be decided by a head-to-head tie-breaker, which favoured Carolina.

The onside kick that decides the NFC South. Falcons recover. Panthers fans celebrate. pic.twitter.com/K9KmWohQQd — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

The drama went right down to the wire as New Orleans quarter-back Tyler Shough through a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ronnie Bell with 1:11 to play, giving Down native Charlie Smyth a shot at an onside kick and a chance for one last Saints possession.

The Saints could not recover Smyth’s kick and Atlanta ran out the clock for the victory.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s early games, AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) could yet finish as the AFC top seed after routing the Tennessee Titans 41-7 to close the season on an eight-game win streak. Trevor Lawrence threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars’ triumph.

The Houston Texans (12-5) stretched their win streak to nine games and took the AFC fifth seed by defeating Indianapolis 38-30, the Colts closing the season with seven losses in a row. Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a career-high six field goals, including a game clincher from 43 yards with 12 seconds remaining.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett set an NFL record for quarterback sacks in a single season by taking down Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s 20-18 road victory.

Garrett raised his season total to 23 sacks, eclipsing the old record of 23.5 sacks shared by T.J. Watt from 2021 and Michael Strahan from 2001.

