Derry's Jude McAtamney released by New York Giants

DERRY’S JUDE MCATAMNEY has been released by the New York Giants.

The 25-year-old kicker was cut from the practice squad, with German tight end Maximilian Mang taking his place as as the designated international player.

Wishing Jude the best 👏

McAtamney returned to the Giants’ practice squad in October, having been cut when he missed two kicks in their 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The former Derry U20 footballer had played four regular season games following an injury to first-choice kicker Graham Gano in September.

He was elevated from the practice squad for a win over the Los Angeles Chargers and defeat to New Orleans Saints. McAtamney was signed to the team’s full 53-man roster when rules stipulated he could not be promoted a third time.

The Swatragh native went on to make four kicks out of five as the Giants defeated Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17, but was cut following the loss to the Broncos.

South Korean-American Younghoe Koo has since deputised for the injured Gano, with rookie Ben Sauls added to the Giants’ practice squad earlier this month.

McAtamney took up American football during the Covid-19 pandemic. After moving to the US in 2021, he signed for the Giants in 2024 as an undrafted free agent.

He became the first Irish-born kicker to feature in a regular NFL game since 1985 when he replaced Gano against the Washington Commanders in November last year.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) rolls out to pass against the Carolina Panthers. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy thre for one touchdown and Christian McCaffrey ran for another to lift San Francisco over the Carolina Panthers 20-9 on Monday, boosting the 49ers’ NFL playoff hopes.

The 49ers improved to 8-4, closing the gap on the NFC West division-leading Los Angeles Rams (9-2) and second-placed Seattle (8-3).

“It was a great win,” McCaffrey said. “But I know we’re hungry for more and I know we can be better.”

Carolina fell two games adrift of the 49ers in the wildcard playoff hunt at 6-6 and dropped behind leader Tampa Bay (6-5) in the NFC South race.

Purdy, who won in his return last week after missing eight games with a toe injury, was intercepted three times but still able to throw for 193 yards and lead the 49ers to a vital victory.

McCaffrey ran 24 times for 89 yards and caught seven passes for 53 yards.

Jauan Jennings caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Purdy, escaping two would-be tacklers to reach the end zone as the 49ers took a 7-0 lead after a game-opening 15-play, 75-yard drive.

Purdy interceptions killed the next three 49ers drives, two of them pickoffs by Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, the last setting up Ryan Fitzgerald’s 25-yard field goal for Carolina with 2:28 remaining in the second quarter.

San Francisco answered on a 47-yard Matt Gay field goal to lift the 49ers ahead 10-3 at half-time.

McCaffrey’s 12-yard touchdown run against his former club late in the third quarter gave the 49ers a 17-3 edge.

Carolina responded with a 68-yard touchdown drive capped by Bryce Young’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Tetairoa McMillan.

But a two-point conversion pass failed and the Panthers trailed 17-9 entering the fourth quarter.

Gay added a 29-yard field goal to put San Francisco ahead by the final margin.

With reporting from – © AFP 2025; first published at 8.10am, updated at 8.35am with Jude McAtamney news.

