Sunday 17 January 2021
Packers and Bills move one step closer to Super Bowl

The Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18, while the Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-3.

By Press Association Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 9:23 AM
1 hour ago 1,338 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5327481
Aaron Rodgers celebrates the Packers progression to the NFC Championship game.
Image: Mike Roemer
Aaron Rodgers celebrates the Packers progression to the NFC Championship game.
Aaron Rodgers celebrates the Packers progression to the NFC Championship game.
Image: Mike Roemer

THE GREEN BAY Packers eclipsed the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 to reach their second consecutive NFC conference championship game.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made the most of every opportunity he was given by the Rams’ number-one ranked defence, throwing for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

LA’s elite defensive tackle Aaron Donald battled through a rib injury to take the field, but was well below his normally threatening self, failing to get a single hand on Rodgers all game.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff was steady at the back, completing 21 of 27 passes as he threw for 174 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Rams offence was unable to capitalise when it needed to most, failing to chase down the Packers after a second-quarter surge opened up a nine-point half-time deficit.

The Packers now look forward to an NFC title clash against the winner of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

The Buffalo Bills also punched their ticket to the AFC title game with a 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Both teams’ offences struggled in the first half, with their inconsistencies marked by a 3-3 scoreline at the break.

However Buffalo finally managed to find their rhythm in the third quarter, finally reaching the end zone through a three-yard pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson had a chance to hit back shortly after, but had his pass intercepted in the end zone and returned by Taron Johnson 101 yards for a crucial pick-six.

Jackson was then forced from the game at the end of the third quarter due to a concussion, with backup Tyler Huntley unable to turn their fortunes around.

The Bills will now meet the winner of Kansas City v Cleveland for a spot in the Super Bowl.

