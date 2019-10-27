Brees makes unblemished return from injury as Saints rout hapless Cardinals

Drew Brees back in the saddle for the Saints.

Drew Brees back in the saddle for the Saints.

DREW BREES MADE a trouble-free return from injury on Sunday as the New Orleans Saints romped to victory over the hapless Arizona Cardinals.

Quarterback Brees, who had missed five games after suffering a torn thumb ligament in week two, threw for three touchdowns and 373 yards to fire the Saints to a 31-9 win at their home Superdome.

The Saints improved to 7-1 with the win, cementing their place at the top of the NFC South.

“It felt really good,” the 40-year-old Brees said afterwards.

“The last five weeks have been tough. I had a lot of excitement early on today, just shaking rust off.

“I love the game and love to be able to be out there with my team-mates … that was my motivation to get back out there.”

Brees said he had targeted Sunday’s game for his return early in his recovery despite initial estimates that he may be out for longer.

“This was the week I had in my mind to come back when I got hurt,” Brees said. “I think it’s going to be okay. I haven’t been reckless. Everybody felt I was good to go.”

Zane Gonzalez had given the Cardinals an early lead with a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter as Brees and the Saints offense started slowly.

But New Orleans levelled with a 58-yard field goal of their own from Wil Lutz before scoring their first touchdown after an eight-yard rush from Latavius Murray into the end zone.

Brees connected with Murray in the third quarter to stretch the Saints’ lead to 17-6 after the Cardinals had turned over possession deep in their own territory after failing to convert a fourth down chance.

Although Gonzalez bagged his third field goal to reduce the deficit, New Orleans responded swiftly with Brees leading a five-play 75-yard drive before connecting with Taysom Hill on a short pass to make it 24-9.

A fourth quarter drive that ended with Brees picking out receiver Michael Thomas for nine yards completed the scoring.

In other early games on Sunday, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks were given a scare en route to a 27-20 road win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Seahawks, who improved to 6-2 with the victory, had looked to be in complete control after taking a 24-0 second quarter lead against a Falcons side who are bottom of the NFC South with a 1-7 record.

However the Falcons hit back with touchdowns from running back Brian Hill and tight end Austin Hooper before a late field goal from Matt Bryant made it 27-20 with 1min 24sec remaining.

Atlanta’s attempted onside kick however ended in failure and Wilson was able to run down the clock to close out the win.

In Sunday’s London fixture, last year’s beaten Super Bowl contenders the Los Angeles Rams bagged a second straight road victory with a 24-10 defeat of the winless Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 372 yards from 17-of-31 attempts with two touchdowns, the highlight a 65-yard touchdown after a flea-flicker trick play to Cooper Kupp.

NFL Sunday early results

Buccaneers 23-27 Titans

Broncos 13-15 Colts

Seahawks 27-20 Falcons

Cardinals 9-31 Saints

Eagles 31-13 Bills

Chargers 17-16 Bears

Giants 26-31 Lions

Bengals 10-24

Jets 15-29 Jaguars

© – AFP, 2019