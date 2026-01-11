Ecstasy in Chicago as Bears come from 18 points down in first playoff win since 2011

CALEB WILLIAMS FIRED the Chicago Bears to a madcap win over their bitter foes Green Bay on Saturday, storming back from an 18-point deficit to eliminate the Packers 31-27 on the first day of the NFL playoffs.

Already renowned for their dramatic comebacks this season, the Bears managed 25 points in the fourth quarter alone, including DJ Moore’s decisive touchdown with less than two minutes remaining.

Quarterback Williams threw 361 yards for two touchdowns, and two interceptions, handing the Bears their first playoff win since 2011 and sparking ecstatic scenes at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

“We understand that it’s 60 minutes of football. We understand and know who we are. We understand what this means to the city,” said Williams.

The NFC wild-card clash was the bitter rivals’ third battle in the past five weeks. But with the stakes higher than ever, the Bears got off to an atrocious start.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes in an utterly dominant first half, finding Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs for a 21-3 lead.

The Bears improved markedly in the second half. Early in the fourth quarter, a D’Andre Swift rushing touchdown closed the gap to five points.

After Love hurled his fourth passing touchdown to Matthew Golden, Williams set up a tense finish, finding Olamide Zaccheaus for a late TD.

And a 25-yard toss to DJ Moore secured the lead, with less than two minutes remaining.

It was Chicago’s first win in a playoff game since 2011, extending a resurgent season under rookie head coach Ben Johnson.

“You keep going, you keep fighting, and when the clock hits zero, you’ll look up and see who wins,” said Williams.

- ‘Big-time catch’ -

Earlier on Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams barely avoided a stunning upset, edging Carolina 34-31 after the Panthers threatened a dramatic comeback.

Fighting through a finger injury that appeared to impair his passing, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a game-saving touchdown to Colby Parkinson in the final minute to spare the Rams’ blushes and advance to the divisional round.

The Rams had entered what proved an unpredictable and error-strewn clash as overwhelming favorites against a Carolina team that reached the playoffs despite finishing the regular season with an 8-9 losing record.

And the Los Angeles franchise started with surgical precision. Star wide receiver Puka Nacua caught one touchdown and rushed for another, securing an early 14-0 lead.

But the Rams grew nervy, spurning chances to build their lead. Suffering a blow to his throwing hand in the second quarter, Stafford missed seven passes in a row.

The Panthers nearly produced a massive shock against the Rams. AP Photo / Jacob Kupferman/Alamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Jacob Kupferman/Alamy Stock Photo / Jacob Kupferman/Alamy Stock Photo

The Panthers pounced, storming to a 24-20 lead with two rushing touchdowns by Chuba Hubbard and another from quarterback Bryce Young — chosen by Carolina first overall in the 2023 draft.

The lead swapped back and forth. With barely four minutes left it looked as if the Panthers might finish the job, scoring a touchdown after regaining possession from a blocked Rams punt.

But Stafford deftly located tight end Parkinson, who narrowly skirted the byline to score the game-winning touchdown with just 38 seconds left.

Stafford told reporters that the bent finger he suffered was “not pleasant.”

“We’ll see what it is. I was obviously able to finish the game and throw a decent (pass),” said the 37-year-old MVP frontrunner.

