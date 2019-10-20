Stafford becomes fastest to 40,000 and Rodgers achieves perfect game without star receiver

DETROIT LIONS QUARTERBACK Matthew Stafford on Sunday became the fastest NFL player to reach 40,000 career passing yards, albeit in a shootout defeat to divisional rivals Minnesota Vikings.

Stafford broke Matt Ryan’s record having entered the game against Minnesota — which wound up being a 42-30 defeat — needing 87 yards to reach the milestone. He passed Ryan with a 36-yard completion to receiver Danny Amendola in the opening quarter.

The 31-year-old Stafford did it in his 147th game, compared to Atlanta Falcons Ryan who needed 151.

Stafford, 31, also was the fastest to hit other milestones of 15,000, 20,000, 25,000 and 30,000 yards.

Heading into Sunday’s contest, Stafford was 21st on the NFL’s all-time passing list, 326 yards behind Johnny Unitas.

His Lions, however, have dropped to 2-3-1 following their loss to Minnesota (5-2).

Matthew Stafford. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Aaron Rodgers also had a day in the saddle to remember for the Packers as he roared back to peak form with a perfect game in Green Bay’s 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Rodgers had a perfect 158.3 passer rating — his highest-ever — and finished 25-of-31 for 429 yards, with five passing touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rush TD for good measure.

He also threw his 350th career touchdown during the game, and he did it all without one of the league’s star receivers, Davante Adams, who missed out through injury.

NFL early kickoff results