Raiders trade star receiver Davante Adams to Jets, while Bills add Amari Cooper

TWO BLOCKBUSTER NFL wide receiver trades on Tuesday reunited Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets and saw Amari Cooper leave Cleveland for the Buffalo Bills.

Hours after the Bills beat the Jets 23-20, both clubs boosted their NFL playoff berth hopes by adding top-level pass-catching talent.

Adams was traded by the Las Vegas Raiders to the Jets for a conditional 2025 third-round NFL Draft selection and Cooper was sent by Cleveland to Buffalo for two 2025 draft picks, a third-rounder and sixth-rounder, as well as a 2026 seventh-round selection.

Four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Rodgers and Adams topped the NFL from 2018-2021 by combining on 425 passes for 5,257 yards and 47 touchdowns while both played for the Green Bay Packers. Overall, they had 615 connections for 7,517 yards and 68 touchdowns with Green Bay.

“Tae is right at the top of the list of guys I really care about that are family to me,” Rodgers told ESPN. “To be able to have him back is really special to me.

“Tae and I have done a lot of great things over the years. He has made me look good a lot of times. I’m really excited about it. I think it’s exciting for our team. We definitely got better today.”

It’s why the Jets, at 2-4, think they can climb into a playoff spot, making the deal a week after firing coach Robert Saleh and appointing defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich their interim head coach.

Adams has missed the past three games for the Raiders with a hamstring injury but told ESPN on Tuesday that he was “feeling great” and had been working with Vegas trainers.

“They got me back right,” Adams said. “I’ll be ready to roll… Should be able to pick up where we left off. That’s the idea.”

The Jets have reportedly agreed to take the remainder of Adams season salary in the deal, about $11.6 million.

“He adds to the running game. He opens up everything. Particularly having that relationship with the quarterback, it’s very important,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said of Adams.

“We’re going to kick — you can fill the word in… Changing the status quo is killer.”

After a 1-5 start for Cleveland, the Browns parted with Cooper to a title contender, the Bills leading the AFC East division at 4-2.

“We appreciate Amari’s hard work, professionalism and on-field contributions throughout his two-plus seasons with us,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said.

“He created many memorable moments with us and was an integral part of our 2023 playoff team. We wish him the best in Buffalo as he continues his NFL career.”

Cooper joins his fourth team in 10 NFL seasons. He has 691 catches for 9,736 yards and 62 touchdowns for the Raiders, Dallas and Cleveland.

The five-time Pro Bowl receiver will be a prime target for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills, who cut receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, will pay only $806,000 of Cooper’s salary for the remainder of the campaign.

– © AFP 2024