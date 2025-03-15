Portlaoise's TJ Doheny stopped by champion Nick Ball in world title fight

PORTLAOISE’S TJ DOHENY went out on his shield in his bid to become a two-weight boxing world champion on Saturday night.

Doheny, 38, was stopped by defending WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball in front of a home crowd in Liverpool, with Doheny’s corner pulling him out at the end of the 10th round.

Advertisement

By that point, Doheny looked a tired and beaten fighter, worn down by waves of pressure from the younger fighter in the second half of the fight.

The three ringside judges had Ball unanimously leading 97-92, 98-91, 98-91 at the time of the stoppage.

Ball — 10 years Doheny’s junior — extends his pro record to a still undefeated 23-0-1 with thoughts now turning to a possible showdown against Japanese legend Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue.

The champion didn’t have it all his own way in the opening rounds as Doheny, who was world champion at super-bantamweight in 2018 and 2019, showed all of his experience to temper Ball’s heavy-pressure style and get under the skin of his opponent.

There was controversy at the end of the first round when Doheny held Ball after the bell sounded, and Ball lashed out by kicking Doheny from behind. Referee Michael Alexander spoke to Ball but felt that was sufficient punishment, choosing not to deduct a point.

Doheny did enough to pick off a couple of those close early rounds and silence the home crowd, but as the fight wore on, he clearly began to tire as Ball grew more and more dominant.

Ball was docked a point in the ninth after shoving Doheny to the canvas for a second time, but whatever reprieve that brought Doheny was temporary, though he gamely fought on until his corner pulled him at the end of the 10th.