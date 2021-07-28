28th for Nicolas Roche as Slovenia's Roglic banishes time-trial demons to win Olympic gold

SLOVENIA’S PRIMOZ ROGLIC put his Tour de France nightmares behind him, powering to Olympic gold in the men’s time trial on Wednesday.

Ireland’s Nicolas Roche, meanwhile, finished in 28th position of the 39-rider field. Roche posted a time of 1:01:23.13, trailing Roglic by 6:18.94.

The 31-year-old Roglic infamously suffered a collapse in the penultimate-stage time trial in last year’s Tour, blowing a huge lead to lose the yellow jersey to compatriot Tadej Pogacar, before an early crash ruined his hopes this year.

But he put those disappointments behind him in style near Mount Fuji, completing the 44.2-kilometre course in 55min 4sec, just over a minute ahead of Dutchman Tom Dumoulin

Silver was a great result for Dumoulin, who took a four-month sabbatical from the sport earlier this year to protect his mental health.

Dumoulin and Roglic, Jumbo-Visma teammates on the professional circuit, embraced after the finish line at the Fuji International Speedway.

Australia’s Rohan Dennis pipped Swiss rider Stefan Keung to the bronze medal.

Slovenia also won bronze in the men’s road race through two-time Tour de France champion Pogacar.

© – AFP, 2021, with reporting by Gavin Cooney