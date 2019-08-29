Nicolas Roche crashes out of Vuelta a day after losing red jersey

NICOLAS ROCHE IS out of La Vuelta, after suffering a bad crash at stage six today that has forced him to withdraw.

The 35-year-old Irish cyclist initially tried to continue following the setback, though the Vuelta’s official race feed confirmed he was out after receiving further treatment.

It is a disappointing end to the competition for the Team Sunweb rider, who had been leading the race early on and only lost the red jersey on Wednesday, while going into today’s event in fifth place overall.

He is not the only athlete to have suffered such misfortune, with Rigoberto Uran and Hugh Carthy also having to withdraw as a result of the crash.

Unfortunately as a result of that crash, @nicholasroche has been forced to abandon #LaVuelta19🇪🇸. Updates to follow as we have them. pic.twitter.com/poNiTK2y0i — Team Sunweb (@TeamSunweb) August 29, 2019

