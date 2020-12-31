BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 31 December 2020
Advertisement

Noel King takes charge of Shelbourne's WNL team ahead of 2021 season

Shels finished the 2020 campaign as runners-up, five points behind champions Peamount.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,178 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5313854
King: targeting Shels' first WNL title since 2016.
Image: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE
King: targeting Shels' first WNL title since 2016.
King: targeting Shels' first WNL title since 2016.
Image: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

SHELBOURNE CEO DAVE O’Connor hailed the appointment of Noel King as Women’s National League team manager as a “statement of intent”.

King will take charge of Shels WNL side for the 2021 campaign, replacing Dave Bell following his departure earlier this month.

King spent almost a decade in charge of Ireland’s Women’s National Team from 2000 to 2010 before taking over as men’s U21 manager, while his long-standing involvement with the FAI also included a brief stint as caretaker manager of the men’s senior national team.

Speaking to Shelbourne’s The 1895 Podcast, King immediately set his sights on reining in WNL champions Peamount United and bringing the league title back to Tolka Park for the first time since 2016.

Shels finished in second place, five points adrift, in the Covid-curtailed 2020 campaign which was reduced to just 12 games.

“It’s a good solid strong team but obviously the aim is to pull back Peamount and that’s going to be a difficult task,” King said. “I’m really looking forward to it.

There’s a lot of structures in place but sometimes the hardest step is to turn runners-up into first place and that’s the challenge, to make that step.

“The club is steeped in the tradition of football so when you start thinking of men’s football, you think of Shelbourne and that’s the way it should be.

“Now when you think of women’s football in Ireland you can think of Shelbourne too.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I am incredibly excited to be able to welcome Noel to our club today,” Shels CEO O’Connor said.

This announcement is a statement of intent from the club in relation to how seriously we actually support our female teams at the club.

“Often, the support for women’s and girls’ football can amount to little more than PR exercises but Shels have taken initiatives that show that the club is serious, including a complete reorganisation of the club to fully integrate the female operations.

“We are really looking forward to working with Noel in continuing to move forward in this direction.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie