The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Newcastle's €75 million man on target as Germany edge Northern Ireland
GERMANY EARNED A 1-0 win over Northern Ireland in tonight’s World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park.
Nick Woltemade, Newcastle’s recent €75 million signing from VfB Stuttgart, scored the game’s only goal.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Michael O'Neill Nick Woltemade Report Soccer Germany Northern Ireland Wrap