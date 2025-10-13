More Stories
Germany's Nick Woltemade (second left) celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Newcastle's €75 million man on target as Germany edge Northern Ireland

Nick Woltemade was the match winner.
9.40pm, 13 Oct 2025

GERMANY EARNED A 1-0 win over Northern Ireland in tonight’s World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park.

Nick Woltemade, Newcastle’s recent €75 million signing from VfB Stuttgart, scored the game’s only goal.

More to follow

