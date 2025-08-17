Disappointment for Ireland's Keith Andrews in first game as Premier League manager

Updated at 17.04

EX-IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Keith Andrews has made a disappointing start to life as a Premier League manager.

The Dubliner’s Brentford side were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest in their opening game today.

Forest made light of manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s pre-season fears over a lack of signings with a dominant win over a much-changed Brentford.

Chris Wood struck twice, either side of Dan Ndyoe’s debut goal for Forest, on a nightmare afternoon for new Brentford boss Andrews.

“It was a very good first half. The combinations were really good, beautiful goals,” said Nuno.

“This is why we are insisting on a good, balanced squad that gives us options and solutions.”

The Bees have lost their manager, captain and top scorer in the off-season.

Thomas Frank left to take charge of Tottenham, Bryan Mbeumo got his dream move to Manchester United, and Arsenal secured Christian Norgaard.

Yoane Wissa was also missing from the Brentford squad ahead of an expected move to Newcastle.

Igor Thiago’s first goal for the club from the penalty spot late on was the only consolation for the visitors.

“I do have genuine belief but we have to take responsibility for a first half that wasn’t good enough,” said Andrews.

Advertisement

Liam Delap of Chelsea reacts after his team miss a goal scoring chance. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered a Club World Cup hangover as they were lucky to escape with a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace to open their Premier League campaign on Sunday.

Palace were denied an early opener when Eberechi Eze’s free-kick was ruled out by a VAR review for Marc Guehi obstructing the Chelsea wall.

New Chelsea signing Estevao came closest to snatching a winner for the home side, but the newly-crowned world champions were blunt in attack against a well-organised Palace defence.

The Eagles’ key duo of Guehi and Eze started despite mounting speculation that the England internationals are set to join Liverpool and Tottenham, respectively.

“As long as they are 100% committed, they will play as they are so good,” said Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

“They didn’t just show they are great footballers, but they are great people and that’s what I expected.”

Eze thought he had opened the scoring with a blistering free-kick that had too much power for Robert Sanchez.

The goal was disallowed for Guehi’s role in creating a gap by man-handling Moises Caicedo into the Chelsea wall.

Chelsea’s demolition of European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final last month had raised the Blues’ hopes they can challenge for a first Premier League title since 2017.

But Enzo Maresca bemoaned his side’s lack of preparation time since beating PSG in New York just 35 days ago.

“They played about eight (pre-season) games, we played just two, so we tried our best,” said the Italian.

“We expected a tough game. Apart from the first half free-kick, we didn’t concede any chances.”

Estevao scored against Chelsea at the Club World Cup in his final game for Palmeiras.

The Brazilian has been hyped as one of the world’s brightest young talents, but he lacked the composure to finish when he sliced high and wide from the middle of the box.

– © AFP 2025