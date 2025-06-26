O'Mahony to captain star-studded Barbarians against South Africa

PETER O’MAHONY WILL captain the Barbarians in their Test against South Africa on Saturday, in what is the Ireland great’s professional swansong.

O’Mahony leads a Barbarians team stacked with recognisable names, including O’Mahony’s fellow retiring compatriot Cian Healy, and former New Zealand captain Sam Cane.

O’Mahony and Cane have previous, infamously clashing in a verbal spat during Ireland’s tour of New Zealand in summer 2022.

Healy is part of a front row that includes France’s Camille Chat and Samoan tight-head Paul Alo-Emile.

Stomers lock Ruben van Heerden lines up against his fellow countrymen in the second-row and partnered with England’s David Ribbans. O’Mahony and Cane are joined in the back row by Shannon Frizell.

Scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow partners Chief’s Josh Jacomb at half-back.

New Zealanders Peter Umaga-Jensen and Leicester Fainga’anuku line-up in the midfield with fellow Kiwis Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkins and Mark Telea on the wings. France’s Malvyn Jaminet starts at full-back.

The Barbarians are coached by former Australia head coach Robbie Deans.

With the game in Cape Town, it marks the first time the Barbarians have faced the ‘Boks on South African soil.

BARBARIANS F.C Team v Springboks, Saturday 28th June

Cian Healy

Camille Chat

Paul Alo-Emile

Ruben van Heerden

David Ribbans

Peter O’Mahony (Capt)

Sam Cane

Shannon Frizell

Tawera Kerr-Barlow

Josh Jacomb

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkins

Peter Umaga-Jensen

Leicester Fainga’anuku

Mark Telea

Melvyn Jaminet

Replacements: Ricky Ricatelli, Hassane Kolingar, Will Collier, Josh Beehre, Hoskins Sotutu, Santiago Arata, Joe Marchant, Lachlan Boshier