Peter O'Mahony with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at a photocall ahead of Saturday's clash. Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart/INPHO
Freeprofessional swansong

O'Mahony to captain star-studded Barbarians against South Africa

Cian Healy will also bid farewell to pro rugby this weekend.
12.11pm, 26 Jun 2025
12

PETER O’MAHONY WILL captain the Barbarians in their Test against South Africa on Saturday, in what is the Ireland great’s professional swansong. 

O’Mahony leads a Barbarians team stacked with recognisable names, including O’Mahony’s fellow retiring compatriot Cian Healy, and former New Zealand captain Sam Cane.

O’Mahony and Cane have previous, infamously clashing in a verbal spat during Ireland’s tour of New Zealand in summer 2022. 

Healy is part of a front row that includes France’s Camille Chat and Samoan tight-head Paul Alo-Emile. 

Stomers lock Ruben van Heerden lines up against his fellow countrymen in the second-row and partnered with England’s David Ribbans. O’Mahony and Cane are joined in the back row by Shannon Frizell. 

Scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow partners Chief’s Josh Jacomb at half-back.

New Zealanders Peter Umaga-Jensen and Leicester Fainga’anuku line-up in the midfield with fellow Kiwis Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkins and Mark Telea on the wings. France’s Malvyn Jaminet starts at full-back.

The Barbarians are coached by former Australia head coach Robbie Deans. 

With the game in Cape Town, it marks the first time the Barbarians have faced the ‘Boks on South African soil.  

BARBARIANS F.C Team v Springboks, Saturday 28th June

  • Cian Healy
  • Camille Chat
  • Paul Alo-Emile
  • Ruben van Heerden
  • David Ribbans
  • Peter O’Mahony (Capt)
  • Sam Cane
  • Shannon Frizell
  • Tawera Kerr-Barlow
  • Josh Jacomb
  • Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkins
  • Peter Umaga-Jensen
  • Leicester Fainga’anuku
  • Mark Telea
  • Melvyn Jaminet

Replacements: Ricky Ricatelli, Hassane Kolingar, Will Collier, Josh Beehre, Hoskins Sotutu, Santiago Arata, Joe Marchant, Lachlan Boshier

 

