O'Mahony to captain star-studded Barbarians against South Africa

PETER O’MAHONY WILL captain the Barbarians in their Test against South Africa on Saturday, in what is the Ireland great’s professional swansong.
O’Mahony leads a Barbarians team stacked with recognisable names, including O’Mahony’s fellow retiring compatriot Cian Healy, and former New Zealand captain Sam Cane.
O’Mahony and Cane have previous, infamously clashing in a verbal spat during Ireland’s tour of New Zealand in summer 2022.
Advertisement
Healy is part of a front row that includes France’s Camille Chat and Samoan tight-head Paul Alo-Emile.
Stomers lock Ruben van Heerden lines up against his fellow countrymen in the second-row and partnered with England’s David Ribbans. O’Mahony and Cane are joined in the back row by Shannon Frizell.
Scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow partners Chief’s Josh Jacomb at half-back.
New Zealanders Peter Umaga-Jensen and Leicester Fainga’anuku line-up in the midfield with fellow Kiwis Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkins and Mark Telea on the wings. France’s Malvyn Jaminet starts at full-back.
The Barbarians are coached by former Australia head coach Robbie Deans.
With the game in Cape Town, it marks the first time the Barbarians have faced the ‘Boks on South African soil.
BARBARIANS F.C Team v Springboks, Saturday 28th June
Cian Healy
Camille Chat
Paul Alo-Emile
Ruben van Heerden
David Ribbans
Peter O’Mahony (Capt)
Sam Cane
Shannon Frizell
Tawera Kerr-Barlow
Josh Jacomb
Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkins
Peter Umaga-Jensen
Leicester Fainga’anuku
Mark Telea
Melvyn Jaminet
Replacements: Ricky Ricatelli, Hassane Kolingar, Will Collier, Josh Beehre, Hoskins Sotutu, Santiago Arata, Joe Marchant, Lachlan Boshier
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
O'Mahony to captain star-studded Barbarians against South Africa
PETER O’MAHONY WILL captain the Barbarians in their Test against South Africa on Saturday, in what is the Ireland great’s professional swansong.
O’Mahony leads a Barbarians team stacked with recognisable names, including O’Mahony’s fellow retiring compatriot Cian Healy, and former New Zealand captain Sam Cane.
O’Mahony and Cane have previous, infamously clashing in a verbal spat during Ireland’s tour of New Zealand in summer 2022.
Healy is part of a front row that includes France’s Camille Chat and Samoan tight-head Paul Alo-Emile.
Stomers lock Ruben van Heerden lines up against his fellow countrymen in the second-row and partnered with England’s David Ribbans. O’Mahony and Cane are joined in the back row by Shannon Frizell.
Scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow partners Chief’s Josh Jacomb at half-back.
New Zealanders Peter Umaga-Jensen and Leicester Fainga’anuku line-up in the midfield with fellow Kiwis Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkins and Mark Telea on the wings. France’s Malvyn Jaminet starts at full-back.
The Barbarians are coached by former Australia head coach Robbie Deans.
With the game in Cape Town, it marks the first time the Barbarians have faced the ‘Boks on South African soil.
BARBARIANS F.C Team v Springboks, Saturday 28th June
Replacements: Ricky Ricatelli, Hassane Kolingar, Will Collier, Josh Beehre, Hoskins Sotutu, Santiago Arata, Joe Marchant, Lachlan Boshier
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Barbarians Cian Healy Peter O'Mahony professional swansong Rugby South Africa