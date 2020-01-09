This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 9 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael Obafemi: 'I know I'm not 100% as professional as I could be'

The Southampton striker dreams of being ‘a hero’ for Ireland in the Euro 2020 play-offs.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,695 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4959468
Michael Obafemi celebrates after scoring for Southampton against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last month.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Michael Obafemi celebrates after scoring for Southampton against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last month.
Michael Obafemi celebrates after scoring for Southampton against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last month.
Image: EMPICS Sport

MICHAEL OBAFEMI HAS admitted there was merit to recent comments made by Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, who questioned the professionalism of the youngster.

Expressing his belief that Obafemi must improve his physicality and fitness, Hasenhüttl stated that the Dublin-born striker “has a lack of professionalism in his whole life” when speaking to reporters in November.

Obafemi, who has now made 20 first-team appearances for the Saints, scored his third goal for the club in their 2-0 Premier League win at Chelsea on St Stephen’s Day.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the 19-year-old insisted that he enjoys “a good relationship” with Hasenhüttl, whose side are currently on a five-match unbeaten run.

Obafemi, whose progress has been hindered by a couple of recent hamstring injuries, is now stretching more often. He’s also addressing his diet, with the club encouraging him to increase his intake of vegetables.

“I know I’m not 100% as professional as I could be,” he said. “I’m still young, I still need to learn certain stuff.”

Obafemi hopes his club form can put him back in contention for senior recognition for the Republic of Ireland. Since winning his first cap away to Denmark in November 2018, his only involvement at international level has been for the U21s.

There’s a big year ahead for Stephen Kenny’s side as they aim to seal qualification for the European Championships for the first time, but Obafemi is also eager to be involved for Mick McCarthy’s senior team in their Euro 2020 qualifying play-off against Slovakia in March.

He said: “Obviously I want to get consistent performances here to make sure I can get back in the [Ireland senior] squad, hopefully go to the Euro 2020 play-offs and potentially even be a hero.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie