Michael Obafemi: 'I know I'm not 100% as professional as I could be'

Michael Obafemi celebrates after scoring for Southampton against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last month.

MICHAEL OBAFEMI HAS admitted there was merit to recent comments made by Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, who questioned the professionalism of the youngster.

Expressing his belief that Obafemi must improve his physicality and fitness, Hasenhüttl stated that the Dublin-born striker “has a lack of professionalism in his whole life” when speaking to reporters in November.

Obafemi, who has now made 20 first-team appearances for the Saints, scored his third goal for the club in their 2-0 Premier League win at Chelsea on St Stephen’s Day.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the 19-year-old insisted that he enjoys “a good relationship” with Hasenhüttl, whose side are currently on a five-match unbeaten run.

Obafemi, whose progress has been hindered by a couple of recent hamstring injuries, is now stretching more often. He’s also addressing his diet, with the club encouraging him to increase his intake of vegetables.

“I know I’m not 100% as professional as I could be,” he said. “I’m still young, I still need to learn certain stuff.”

Obafemi hopes his club form can put him back in contention for senior recognition for the Republic of Ireland. Since winning his first cap away to Denmark in November 2018, his only involvement at international level has been for the U21s.

There’s a big year ahead for Stephen Kenny’s side as they aim to seal qualification for the European Championships for the first time, but Obafemi is also eager to be involved for Mick McCarthy’s senior team in their Euro 2020 qualifying play-off against Slovakia in March.

He said: “Obviously I want to get consistent performances here to make sure I can get back in the [Ireland senior] squad, hopefully go to the Euro 2020 play-offs and potentially even be a hero.”

